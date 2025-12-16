6 Burger Chains With the Best Double Cheeseburgers Under $8

Double cheeseburgers under $8 diners say still deliver big flavor and value today.

Not so long ago burger fans would be lucky to get a regular burger for under $8, but the big fast-food chains are going out of their way to attract customers back—and that includes offering excellent deals on burgers and combos. While many spots still charge a ridiculous amount for a simple burger, others are offering double cheeseburgers for a great price. Here are six burger chains where diners can still grab a double cheeseburger for under $8 (and keep in mind prices might change slightly depending on region—I’m based in Los Angeles and prices are higher here).

McDonald’s

A Double Cheeseburger at my local LA McDonald’s is $4.29, and a Triple is $5.59. “That extra piece of cheese in the double cheeseburger makes it so much better than the McDouble. Double cheeseburger every time for me,” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King

A Double Cheeseburger at my local Burger King is $4.99, and a Rodeo Double Cheeseburger is $5.49. The chain is continuing to spread holiday cheer this month with the Most Whopper-ful Time of the Year! promotion, where fans can celebrate with 13 Days of Deals featuring fan-favorite menu items, alongside an interactive BK Village Holiday Hunt from December 12–24. Download the app or check the website to see the deals!

Wendy’s

The Wendy’s closest to me has a Double Stack for $3.99 and the Bacon Double Stack for $4.39. Those looking for a bargain shouldn’t sleep on the Wendy’s special deals, like the Double Stack Biggie Bag for $8.00. Each bag contains a Double Stack, 4pc Chicken Nuggets, Jr. Fries, and a small drink. Not bad!

Jack In the Box

My local Jack In the Box has a Double Jack for $7.69, and the Ultimate Cheeseburger for $7.49. For a couple of dollars more the Jumbo Jack Meal Deal for Two is a steal at $11.99. “No, you’re not seeing double,” the chains says. “Enjoy two Jumbo Jack Cheeseburgers, two small fries, plus two small drinks. It’s almost too good to be true!”

In-N-Out

The fan-favorite Double-Double at my nearest In-N-Out is $6.40 (a fantastic deal). “I only visit areas with In-N-Out once or twice a year but I stop by whenever I can. I 100% think it is the best value burger there is. The burger is 10x better than their fries. You can’t fix those things but the burger is excellent every time,” one fan said.

Carl’s Jr.

The Cali XL at my local Carl’s Jr. (two charbroiled all-beef patties, 2 slices of American cheese, grilled onions, Classic Sauce, lettuce and tomato on a seeded bun) is just $5.99. “Because of Redditors, I ended up trying the Cali XL. Small Cali XL combo $7.99 plus tax. I personally think this a good deal and you should definitely try it, if you have a Carls Jr. that does it right around you,” one diner shared.