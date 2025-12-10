5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the most crave-worthy bacon cheeseburgers.

When was the last time you had a bacon cheeseburger so good, you made a point of telling someone about it? Fans of this very popular fast-food choice are rightfully picky about the quality and cooking of the bacon, which makes or breaks this burger (otherwise wouldn’t you just get a regular cheeseburger?). But which fast-food spots have bacon cheeseburgers so delicious they’re considered the best thing on the menu? Here are five fast-food chains with the best bacon cheeseburgers, according to fans.

Wendy’s

Fast-food lovers rave about the Wendy’s Baconator, which is made with “two fresh, never frozen beef hamburger patties with piping hot American cheese melting between them. Then we add bacon – six delicious strips of Applewood smoked bacon, to be exact,” Wendy’s says. “My favorite burger from Wendy’s 🤤,” one fan said. The Breakfast Baconator is also a hit. “I was blown away by it. The regular Baconator is one of my favorite fast food burgers and the breakfast version might actually top it. I’m gonna recommend it to everyone,” another said.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack Steakburger at Freddy’s is phenomenal, diners say. Each burger is made with two steakburger patties topped with sharp cheddar cheese, four slices of crispy Applewood bacon, and caramelized onions on a King’s Hawaiian bun. “10/10 delicious! Bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, and Freddy’s awesome smashing. I had to add some fry sauce, of course. The drippings left behind are always a high mark,” one fan raved.

Culver’s

The fan-favorite Culver’s Bacon Deluxe is made with two fresh, never frozen beef patties, layered with strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and signature mayo, and is widely considered one of the best items on the menu. “Culver’s probably has the best burgers ever. I always get the bacon deluxe, it is TOO good,” one Redditor said. “Yes! Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” another agreed.

Five Guys

The Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger is incredible, fans say: Each burger is made with two patties hot off the grill with American-style cheese and crispy Applewood smoked bacon. “The Five Guys bacon cheeseburger. Tears of joy,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their burger on Reddit. “FG is expensive but….it’s one of my favorite burgers on this planet,” another said.

Shake Shack

The Shake Shack Bacon Cheeseburger is made with two quarter pound patties of 100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon on a toasted potato bun. "Shake shack double bacon cheese burger is my go-to," one fan said. The Avocado Bacon Burger is also a hit. "The avocado tasted good, bacon and the burger tasted good. I'm definitely surprised for a fast food place they pull off decent burgers and fries," one Redditor shared.