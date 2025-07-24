6 Burger Chains That Serve the Best Milkshakes

Nothing can satisfy a craving like a burger, crispy fries and a frosty shake to balance out the salty savory goodness. While you’re likely to see milkshakes on the menu at most burger joints, not all are worth the calories or your money. While some are just okay, some lack thickness and flavor, but others are standout. To help guide you through the slew of choices, here are six burger chains serving up milkshakes people can’t stop raving about—because if you’re going to indulge, you might as well go all in.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out shakes are legendary for their simplicity and tastiness. The chain serves three flavors–chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, but ultra fans know they can order one that blends all three known as the Neopolitan and people are obsessed. One Redditor wrote, “The Neopolitan milkshake is hands down the most delicious thing $3.17 can buy.” A second shared, “The best shake on the planet,” while another person wrote, “The most underrated dessert. I only get chocolate vanilla though.”

Sonic Drive-In

Known for its unique drive-in experience and novelty, Sonic Drive-In not only has creative customizable drinks and shakes. In a Reddit thread about fans favorite flavors, the original poster asked people to name their go-to shake since it was “half price shake day” and plenty chimed in. One commenter wrote, “I think that the peanut butter classic shake with hot fudge is addictive!” A second shared, “I always go for peanut butter/oreo,” while another wrote, “Not there anymore, but the cake batter shake was goated 😭 I’d give my firstborn one last shake.”

Shake Shack

Crafted from premium ice cream and made fresh daily Shake Shack shakes are reason enough to go, according to customers. One Yelper visited the new Palm Desert, Ca location and wrote, “What a great new addition to Palm Desert eateries. Great people and friendly service. Had the Black Truffle Burger. Oh my gosh. Talk about a taste sensation in your mouth. Truffle sauce, a large helping of beef burger, and those fabulous crispy fried super thin onions. The bomb!!! Added crunchy deep fried crinkle cut fries with parmesan cheese. Too good not to pass up. And Christmas Cookie shake. So icy cold and super rich. I’m gonna go back for that one. And I’ve got to go back to try more of those great burger creations. Highly recommended. Another customer who went to the same location wrote, “Great service. Excellent food. Truffle burger and chocolate malt. I’m going to lunch. Indoor and outdoor seating.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has been serving burgers, fries and shakes for decades and it’s still a top spot for customers. In a Reddit thread about the best fast-food shakes, one person wrote, “The McDonald’s Chocolate Shake. They use fudge now instead of syrup (or at least they do at mine) and it’s on another planet of chocolate flavor. It’s my go-to Cheat Day treat.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr.

Many fast-food restaurants use premixes for their shakes, but Carl’s Jr. makes theirs from hand-scooped real ice cream which results in a thicker texture and creamy flavor. When one Redditor asked where to get the best drive-thru shake, many suggested Carl’s Jr. One commenter wrote, “I go through their drive thru only to get a milkshake. Sometimes they are so good.” Another shared, “Me too! Made with real ice cream. Might go get one now…”

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme knows how to do a shake! Some shakes actually have bits of their Original Glazed doughnut incorporated for a unique texture and flavor. The Reddit thread that discussed where to get the best shakes to get at a drive-thru, several also recommend the doughnut shop. One person wrote, “Best imo is Krispy Kreme’s cookies and kreme shake if you can reach one.” Another commented, “Krispy Kreme, no contest.” A third wrote, “UberEats has some decent options in most areas. Personally I really like donut shop ones, if you’re near Krispy Kreme they are awesome.”