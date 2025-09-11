7 Once-Largest Burger Chains in America That Went Out of Business

The restaurant business is notoriously tumultuous, with zero guarantee of long-term success—the number of once-popular but now defunct eateries speaks to that. These chains are still remembered by customers who went there as kids, or recall their parents and grandparents talking about them. Some of these burger restaurants were popular in certain geographic locations, others were beloved nationwide institutions that are missed by customers who reminisce about the good times they enjoyed. Here are seven burger chains that went from massive success to obscurity.

The Red Barn

The Red Barn was founded in 1964 and all but completely shut down by 1988, with just a handful of restaurants surviving. One of the remaining locations just closed down in Utah, to the disappointment of customers. “This is really sad. Red Barn had been an amazing asset in our community,” one Redditor said.

Carrols

Carrols was founded in 1960 and went from being an independent chain to one of Burger King’s largest franchisees, to being bought out by Burger King in 2024. At its peak, the chain had 150 locations on the East Coast.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Henry’s Hamburgers

Henry’s Hamburgers was a popular chain during the 50s, 60s and 70s, but now just one location remains in Michigan. “As a child of southwest Michigan, Henry’s Hamburgers is a local staple to this day — even if it is the only location left,” one Redditor said. “A lot of the locals are still “hungry for a Henry’s” around there. I still remember my dad and I getting a brown bag special, driving over to the Orchard’s Mall parking lot and throwing fries out of the car windows for the seagulls. Love it still.”

Howard Johnson’s

Once the largest chain in the U.S., the last Howard Johnson’s closed down in 2022, but the restaurant is still fondly remembered by customers. “The main things I remember is no one regardless of age had any problem finding something they liked on the menu- I wish more modern restaurants were like that. And they had a lot of ice cream flavors,” one Redditor said. “I remember the ice cream and just the experience. We didn’t go to restaurants much so it was quite the treat back then,” another agreed.

Gino’s Hamburgers

Gino’s Hamburgers was founded in 1957 in Maryland and had 359 locations in 1982. The last one closed down completely in 1986. “We had one in my hometown in PA. Never got to eat there as it was before my time. However, it is common knowledge not to bring it up around my father unless you want a 30 minute lecture on how great it was,” one Redditor shared.

Neat Burger

Vegan restaurant chain Neat Burger was launched in 2019 and is all but completely defunct now. “Vegan peaked about 4-5 years ago too, it’s not gained ground since and some people have lost interest in it,” one Redditor said.

Doggie Diner

This West Coast chain serving up hamburgers and hot dogs was founded in 1948 and closed down for good in 1986. “Great greasy hamburger. I remember watching the cook dealing with the fries he forgot to shake around when he dumped them in the fryer. They were stuck together in a 4x6x6 block,” one Redditor recalled.