7 Burger Chains Using 100% Fresh Beef, Not Frozen Patties

When a juicy burger craving hits, there’s no shortage of choices. Just drive down any main street and you’ll spot a handful of burger joints—but let’s be honest, not all are created equal. Burgers have long been a beloved American staple, typically featuring a grilled beef patty on a toasted sesame seed bun, layered with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, with ketchup and mustard. While every part plays a role, the beef patty is the real star. And when it’s frozen and simply reheated, you can taste the difference—fresh, high-quality beef makes all the difference.

If you’re a fan of fresh beef patties, don’t worry. There’s plenty of options. Here are seven burger chains that use 100% fresh beef.

Wendy’s

The first Wendy’s opened in 1969 and has never used a frozen patty in 56 years of business. The burgers are made fresh for every order and the toppings are also cut fresh daily.

Shake Shack

Whether you love the classic ShackBurger, the SmokeShack or another Shake Shack burger, all are made with 100% Angus Beef that is unfrozen, humanely raised, and hormone and antibiotic-free. The commitment also extends across their menu. The shakes and frozen custard are made fresh daily and the chicken is made from whole white meat with no antibiotics.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Guys

Besides being famous for their twice cooked fries, which gives them a soft interior and crispy outside, Five Guys knows how to do burgers right. Each burger is handmade and cut in every store to deliver the freshest food to you.

In-N-Out

In 1948, In-N-Out Burger opened its first restaurant and has grown to become a West coast favorite. The burger chanin uses 100% USDA ground chuck beef with no additives, fillers, or preservatives. They maintain full control over quality by owning and operating their own patty-making facilities, ensuring freshness with daily or every-other-day deliveries to each. Nothing is ever microwaved or frozen, so customers are guaranteed the best quality.

Fatburger

While Fatburger has been around for 70 years, it doesn’t get enough recognition, according to Redditors. The chain made a name for itself as the “last great hamburger stand” and only serves fresh ground beef patties.

Whataburger

Whataburger has been around since 1950 and has exploded in popularity due to its hospitality, Texas charm and made-to-order fresh burgers with their signature ketchup. The chain now has 1,157 locations in the U.S. and is vocal about only using the best ingredients like 100% fresh American beef that’s never frozen. But that commitment reaches across the menu and everything from the condiments to the cheese and vegetables are clean and fresh.

Culver’s

Infamous for the ButterBurgers, Culver’s is primarily located in the Midwest, but has a few restaurants in Arizona, Florida and Texas. The chain uses a blend of chuck, sirloin, and plate beef, all sourced from Midwest-raised cattle. The beef is fresh, never frozen, and free from hormones and antibiotics with all burgers made to order–never before.