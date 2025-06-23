7 Burger Chains Customers Say Are “Way Overpriced”

Gone are the days when getting a burger, even a fast-food one, was considered the “cheap” option. These days burger chains can be every bit as expensive as a nice sit-down restaurant, and guests are balking at some of the crazy prices being charged for what used to be an affordable treat. It’s one thing to charge high prices because a company makes “gourmet” burgers (remember Umami Burger?), but customers tend to get annoyed if they’re paying a lot for basic food. Here are seven burger chains customers say are just not worth the money.

Shake Shack

Customers joke Shake Shack is so expensive you need a hard credit check just to get a burger. “And that’s before you can even look at the menu,” one said. “The worst part… when I looked at the pricing I was already stuck in line so I just ordered ‘a hamburger’ not realizing they don’t automatically do veggies I guess. Most expensive meat and bread only I have ever gotten,” another disappointed customer said.

Five Guys

Five Guys prices are too high for a fast-food burger chain, some customers say. “Five Guys is definitely a better burger than the usual fast food options, however, at the current price, I’ll go for an even better gourmet burger at a sit-down restaurant if I have the time. If I don’t have the time, I’ll settle for something cheaper,” one Redditor said. “There’s no window where Five Guys makes a ton of sense for me. Which is a shame, because it is a pretty good burger.”

Smashburger

Smashburger is far too expensive for what it is, some customers say. “Smashburger. Why is it $30 for 2 burgers and tater tots?” one Redditor complained. “My perception of the brand is that it is too expensive for the product,” another commented. “When I debate going, I either lean to a local spot (Nashville area) that unironically does way better smash burgers, or I just do it at home because onions & burgers are super easy to make.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jack In the Box

Jack in the Box prices are “out of control”, some burger fans say. “Last time I was gonna eat jack in the box, I saw the price of the smash jack and noped out of there. Might as well go to shake shack at that point,” one Redditor said. “Just today (Seattle area) I got a Sourdough Jack with extra tomatoes (no combo -no fries, no drink) and a 3 piece chicken strips. It was legit 19.08. Absolutely insane,” another complained.

McDonalds

McDonalds is still the most popular restaurant chain in the United States, but some burger fans think the prices are too high. “It’s cheaper to buy most of the ingredients from the supermarket and/or go to deli/bodega for a burger combo than eat from McDonalds – Who would have thought a bag of Frozen McCains fries for like $5.99 would be so much cheaper than small McDonald fries of like $4,” one customer said.

Burger King

Burger King prices are way too high, some customers say. “I always enjoyed going to BK for a not too expensive lunch, usually getting a medium double cheeseburger meal for $5.99, or a large for $6.69. About 2 months ago the prices just went up so much, I rarely go anymore (from 3-4 times a month down to maybe once if I can’t help it),” one burger fan said.

Wendy’s

Like McDonald’s and Burger King, Wendy’s doesn’t escape criticism for high prices. “Prices are getting out there. I always get a large bacon double stack Biggie Bag, then add a Dave’s Double burger, it’s $18.48 here in SoCa,” one Redditor complained.