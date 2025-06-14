 Skip to content

6 Burger Chains That Use 100% Top-Tier Ingredients

These burger chains prioritize antibiotic-free beef and fresh, never frozen ingredients.
Published on June 14, 2025 | 7:30 AM

Fast food is cheap and a quick way to fill up and while it’s not the healthiest, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice quality, especially when it comes to beef. There are countless burger joints, but many use junk ingredients and antibiotics, which can lead to antibiotic resistance. It’s a long-standing problem the meat industry has faced and one of the greatest threats to global health, per the World Health Organization. According to the site, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019.

That said, there are chains offering healthier options and prioritizing using top-tier ingredients. Whether you’re craving a classic burger or a gourmet twist, here are six burger chains that are premium ingredients.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack sign
Shutterstock

Shake Shack started off as a hot dog stand in New York City  and has grown into a global burger phenomenon. The popular chain is known for using 100% all-natural Angus beef, which is free from hormones and antibiotics. The beef is sourced from humanely raised cattle in the USA and is always fresh, never frozen.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Burger sign is seen at its restaurant in Grants Pass, Oregon. In-N-Out Burger is an American regional fast food chain based in Irvine, California.
Shutterstock

A beloved West Coast chain, In-N-Out Burger uses 100% USDA ground chuck beef with no additives, fillers, or preservatives. They maintain full control over quality by owning and operating their own patty-making facilities, ensuring freshness with daily or every-other-day deliveries to each. According to their site, all of their ingredients are delivered fresh to their restaurants and nothing is microwaved or frozen.

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Culver’s

culver's exterior
Shutterstock

Known for their infamous ButterBurgers, Culver’s is primarily located in the Midwest, with a presence in other states like Arizona, Texas, and Florida. The chain uses a blend of chuck, sirloin, and plate beef, all sourced from Midwest-raised cattle. The beef is fresh, never frozen, and free from hormones and antibiotics with all burgers made to order–never before.

Five Guys

Shuttestock

Five Guys‘ motto is “Fresh ingredients hand-prepared that satisfy your craving.” The fast-food chain uses only fresh ingredients and nothing is ever frozen. The burgers are made in-house daily from 100% beef that are cooked on a flat-top grill, allowing the natural flavors of the meat to shine without artificial enhancements.

BurgerFi

burgerfi
Shutterstock

Founded in 2011, BurgerFi has locations throughout the U.S. and prides itself on offering a “gourmet touch.” The chain uses grass-fed and antibiotic-free Angus beef which their site states helps make the flavor “rich” and “bold.”

But the quality doesn’t just stop at their burgers.

“The foundation is a freshly baked baguette, complemented by crisp, hand-cut lettuce and perfectly ripened tomatoes that crown the savory patty,” per the site. “Every ingredient is thoughtfully selected, ensuring a culinary experience that elevates the fast food standard.”

12 Fast-Food Chains That Use 100% Ground Beef In Their Burgers

Smashburger

Shutterstock

Smashburger gives customers a “better burger experience” with their fresh and flavorful burgers made from Certified Angus Beef, ensuring a high-quality meal every time. Their unique cooking method involves smashing the beef onto a hot grill to sear in juices and create a crispy crust, resulting in a distinct texture and flavor. Combined with diverse topping options and sides, Smashburger offers a modern twist on the classic burger joint.

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more about Heather
