7 Burger Chains That Serve the Juiciest Patties, According to Fans

Americans really, really love their burgers, consuming a massive 50 billion burgers every year, with the average person enjoying three a week. So clearly, we take our burgers very seriously and for good reason—a well-made burger crafted from top-quality ingredients is practically unbeatable for fast food, fast casual, and even high-end restaurant menu options. But which burgers have the most delicious, addictive taste? Here are seven burger chains that serve the juiciest, tastiest patties, according to fans.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is thoroughly reliable for delivering juicy, delicious 100% beef burger patties, fans say. "If things like Five Guys and Shake Shack are included I'd have to go with a double burger at Shake Shack as my fave. Can't beat a Martin's potato bun with a delicious juicy burger," one fan said. "Shake shack. Super juicy burgers with crusty edges 🤤," another commented.

Wendy's

Wendy's fans love the consistency and taste of the all-beef patties. "The Baconator blows any burger offering from any other chain out of the water so much so that I'm always surprised more people are flocking to Wendy's. Always so juicy and so fresh," one Redditor raved. "Wendy's just has that juiciness I like in a burger. When I bite into it, I am biting into a real piece of meat instead of some dehydrated and sterile patty," another said.

I Tried 11 Fast-Food Cheeseburgers & One Can't Be Beat

In-N-Out

In-N-Out burgers are consistently juicy and fresh, customers rave. "It's juicy not greasy!" another said. "I live in Chicago now and everyone raves about Portillos and Culver's which both have decent burgers but I grew up in Cali and I miss In N Out burgers so much, to me they are how a burger should be," another said.

Chili's

Burger fanatics absolutely love the Chili's Bacon Rancher burger, praising the generous, juicy patties and sides. "Bacon Rancher at Chili's is the best restaurant burger I've ever had. I've eaten at specialty burger places all over, but haven't found one burger that is consistently better. It's good at every location I've tried it at. I don't think I've ever finished it in one sitting and it's always good on reheat," one fan raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Guys

The high amount of fat in the Five Guys beef patties makes them juicy and irresistible, customers say. "It's a number of things; freshness of ingredients, the fat content in the blend (smash burgers require a higher fat content, 80/20 at the minimum), cooking in peanut oil, the toast on the bun (I suspect they may use butter or a slight bit of mayo to get that perfect, uniformly toasted crust on the flat top) and a good deal of thought put into the assembly process," one customer said. "The juicy patty and the toppings!" another agreed.

Culver's

Culver's is a big hit with customers who absolutely love the quality ingredients and top-tier burgers. "Culvers is so consistent in every location I have been to, a juicy delicious burger every time," one fan said. "Culver's always impresses me. I had never had them before moving to the Midwest a few years ago. And man, those butter burgers are incredible," another agreed. "Culver's is unreal," a third said.

15 Fast-Food Burgers Ranked From Worst to Best

Freddy's

The Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers patties are a firm favorite with burger fans, who are impressed that such thin smashburgers can be so moist. "Surprisingly juicy," one Redditor commented. "I love Freddy's with a passion. Top 3 burger chains for me personally. The closest one to me is 3 hours away, I have made the trip several times," another fan commented. "My favorite! The patty's are thin but the taste is so beefy and amazing. The fries and fry sauce are sooo good. I'm from Wichita and actually met Freddy, himself, so I might be biased lol," another raved.