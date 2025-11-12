5 Burger Chains Midwesterners Say Serve the Best Burgers in America

People who live in the Midwest have some absolutely incredible burger chains to choose from, which tend to be great value for money without skimping on taste or quality. Some of these restaurants have been around for decades, others are the newer kids on the block, but what they all have in common is consistently excellent food. So which chains should you check out on your next road trip? Here are five burger chains Midwesterners swear by.

Culver’s

Culver’s is raved about by Midwesterners for having some of the most delicious, high quality burgers you can get from a chain. “Definitely lives up to the hype. The burgers were so juicy and saucy. The fries and onion rings were perfectly crisp. The staff were friendly. The restaurant was very clean. 10/10. Would definitely come here again,” one Bloomington, MN-based diner shared.

Freddy’s

The burgers at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are consistently excellent, according to diners in the Midwest. “The food has never not been fresh!” one Lincoln, NE-based fan said. “Fries, burger, dog, onion rings: all hot and fresh every time I have been. The burgers aren’t sloppy and actually build with care. Now the fries can be salty so I ask for them without sometimes and add my own. The burgers are a different type of good!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Swensons Drive-In

The burgers at Swensons Drive-In are delicious and great value for money. “Their burgers have a wonderful sweetness to them that most others don’t have, and it makes them very unique. 5 stars all day, everyday,” one Avon, IN-based diner said.

Kewpee Hamburgers

Kewpee Hamburgers was founded in Flint, MI and is one of the oldest fast-food chains in the U.S. “Best $3.50 hamburger! Hamburger sourced locally and made daily, fresh soft buns, crisp toppings. Reasonably priced drinks. Always a line,” one Lima, OH-based diner shared.

Mr. Hero

The Romanburger at Mr. Hero, a chain known for subs, is outstanding, customers say. “Worth the stop, every time. Romanburger is an amazing variation on a fast food burger,” one Columbus, OH-based fan said.