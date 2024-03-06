Burger King Is Rolling Out a Week of Deals—Here's What You Can Score

The days immediately following the start of daylight savings—when clocks spring forward by one hour—can be a slog to get through as our bodies acclimate to the change. But Burger King wants to give its customers an extra reason to get out of bed after the upcoming daylight savings time adjustment on March 10 with a series of exciting new deals.

The fast-food chain will offer daily freebies from March 10 through March 16 to help customers "keep their week on track following the dreaded loss of an hour due to daylight savings," according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That! The freebies will only be available to members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program, so non-members who don't want to miss out on free food and drinks should make sure to sign up beforehand.

Here are all the deals Royal Perks members should watch out for next week:

March 10: Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free Croissan'wich breakfast sandwich.

Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free Croissan'wich breakfast sandwich. March 11: Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free five-piece order of French Toast Sticks.

Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free five-piece order of French Toast Sticks. March 12: Customers who spend $1 or more can score a free bottle of Simply Orange Juice.

Customers who spend $1 or more can score a free bottle of Simply Orange Juice. March 13: Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free large order of Hash Browns.

Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free large order of Hash Browns. March 14: In a deal that also celebrates National Pi Day, customers who spend $3.14 or more can receive a free slice of Hershey's Sundae Pie all day long. This freebie will only be available while supplies last.

In a deal that also celebrates National Pi Day, customers who spend $3.14 or more can receive a free slice of Hershey's Sundae Pie all day long. This freebie will only be available while supplies last. March 15: Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free large Vanilla Iced Coffee all day long.

Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free large Vanilla Iced Coffee all day long. March 16: Customers who spend $1 or more can receive a free Sausage Biscuit.

Aside from the Hershey's Sundae Pie deal on March 14 and the Vanilla Iced Coffee deal on March 15, these freebies will only be available during breakfast hours at participating restaurants in the United States. Customers will need to activate the promotions in the "Offers" tab on the Burger King app or website before placing their orders.

The upcoming series of deals is only the latest exciting development at Burger King in recent days. Earlier this week, the chain announced that it teamed up with DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures to launch a new Po's Panda Sundae in honor of the upcoming release of Kung Fu Panda 4 on March 8.

The sundae, which hit menus on March 4, features creamy vanilla soft-serve topped with Oreo crumbles and chocolate syrup. Burger King is also offering six limited-edition King Jr. Meal toys depicting characters from the animated movie, plus two unique crowns inspired by the film and an interactive game for Royal Perks members in the app.

Additionally, Burger King will launch a new limited-edition Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap and Fiery Nuggets on March 7. The wrap features a crispy white meat chicken breast fillet that's coated in a spicy buffalo glaze and creamy buffalo sauce, then wrapped inside a warm tortilla with lettuce and tomato. Meanwhile, the nuggets are coated in a spicy buffalo glaze.