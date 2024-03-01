Burger King Is Launching a Spicy New Wrap & Chicken Nugget Flavor

More than six months after Burger King launched a major new line of fried chicken wraps, the fast-food giant is expanding the selection for the first time with a new spicy offering.

Burger King just announced that a brand-new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap will hit menus nationwide on March 7. It features a crispy white meat chicken breast fillet that's coated in a spicy buffalo glaze and creamy buffalo sauce, then wrapped inside a warm tortilla with lettuce and tomato.

RELATED: McDonald's vs. Burger King: Which Serves the Better Breakfast Burrito?

Alongside the new wrap, Burger King will also debut new Fiery Nuggets on March 7. Not to be confused with the other limited-edition Fiery Nuggets that launched in June 2023 (which had a spicy glaze made from cayenne peppers, bird's eye chili, and black pepper), the new Fiery Nuggets will be coated in a spicy buffalo glaze.

If you're interested in sampling the new Fiery Buffalo Royal Crispy Wrap and Fiery Nuggets, don't wait too long before heading over to your local Burger King once they debut next week. The spicy items will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. Both will sell for a suggested price of $2.99, though prices may vary by location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Burger King debuted its line of Royal Crispy Wraps in mid-August 2023, offering them in Classic, Spicy, and Honey Mustard flavors. While Burger King initially said that the wraps would only be available for a limited time, the chain indicated that it now plans to keep them around for good.

RELATED: All of Burger King's Burgers & Sandwiches—Ranked by a Dietitian

"Since their initial launch to menus nationwide last year, our Royal Crispy Wraps quickly became the most popular limited-time offering (LTO) to hit Burger King menus in the U.S. within the last four years," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "Despite being launched as an LTO, wraps are here to stay. And, we're excited to bring a new flavor to guests with Fiery Buffalo, which brings a tangy, buttery buffalo flavor with the perfect amount of spice."

In other Burger King news, the chain recently launched a "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" that allows fans to submit ideas for its next Whopper flavor. Those who enter will have the chance to win $1 million and see their creation sold in restaurants across the United States for a limited time. Customers have until March 17 to submit their ideas through the Burger King website.

Meanwhile, customers can also score a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper thanks to a special Burger King promotion that runs through today, March 1. The deal is available to any customer who orders through the app and spends $3 or more. This was viewed as a response to Wendy's announcement that it plans to test "dynamic pricing," which drew comparisons to Uber-style surge pricing and caused widespread customer outrage. Wendy's has since issued a statement denying that it plans to raise prices during the busiest hours.