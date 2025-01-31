Burger King's New Donut Burger Has Fans Saying 'Diabetes Express'

Burger King just released a new burger with a twist—and fans are not impressed. Meet the new Donut Burger, a burger-donut hybrid where the traditional bun is replaced by—you guessed it—a donut, with a beef patty, bacon, and cheese inside. Why, you might ask? Even fast-food enthusiasts are confused.

Instagram account ATLRapNews posted a picture of the new burger, asking fans what they think. "Burger King Ecuador has introduced the Donut Burger, a bold and eye-catching twist on the classic burger. 🍩🍔 Featuring a golden donut bun paired with signature Burger King flavors, it promises a unique taste experience. Would you give this donut burger a try? 🤔" The answers are mostly a resounding no thank you. "Diabetes express," said one unimpressed commenter. "Heart attack & diabetes," agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Instagram account MouthAttack was one of the first to reveal the new burger, saying "Be among the first to try this unique creation that blends sweet and savory flavors into one unforgettable bite. With its golden donut bun and signature Burger King flavors, this is a taste experience you won't want to miss."

Burger King fans outside of Ecuador don't need to be concerned about this new menu item (unless Burger King decides to make it available internationally) but even people with zero intention of hopping on a place to taste it are appalled that it even exists. "Keep playing with y'all health if y'all want to," one person commented. "This burger is… to DIE for (literally!)" said another.

More than one person pointed out the Donut Burger was actually the Luther burger from animated series The Boondocks. "How did a joke from the Boondocks become real," one person commented.

This isn't the first time a fast-food restaurant has experimented with using donuts instead of a bun. Back in 2019, Kentucky Fried Chicken released the KFC & Donuts Sandwich for $5.99 (or $7.99 as a combo meal), according to Eater. The sandwich used two whole donuts instead of a bun, which is… a lot. Participating locations were also selling individual donuts for $1 each (seriously, what a time to be alive when fast food was so relatively cheap compared to now). KFC obviously did not keep the Donuts Sandwich on its permanent menu, possibly for the best.

Hy-Vee also has a recipe for adventurous home cooks to make their own donut burgers, with a burger patty, eggs, bacon, flavored Philadelphia cream cheese, and sliced jalapenos. "Put a new spin on a classic burger by swapping out the bun for a Hy-Vee glazed donut! Does that mean you can eat it for breakfast? We won't judge…" the company says.