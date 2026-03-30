Burger King Just Announced a Wild New Whopper Created by Fans

Burger King's new peppercorn BLT Whopper was inspired by fan submissions.

Over the years, Burger King has handed over the reins of burger design to its diners time and again, allowing fans to pitch Whopper concoctions they would love to order at the drive-thru. Last year, it was the Brisket Whopper and Crispy Onion Whopper, followed by the Ultimate Steakhouse Whopper earlier this year. The chain recently announced its latest-and-greatest menu drop, which was a direct result of the Design a Whopper platform: Say hello to the Peppercorn BLT Whopper.

“Burger King is letting Guests rule the menu, again!” the brand tells Eat This, Not That!. “Building on the success of the Guest-inspired platform Whopper by You earlier this year, Burger King continues to bring Guest requests to life with the newest Guest-inspired Whopper: the Peppercorn BLT Whopper.”

As part of the Whopper by You platform, the latest guest-inspired Whopper: the Peppercorn BLT Whopper, is available in participating US restaurants nationwide beginning March 30 for a limited time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The burger features a ¼ lb flame-grilled beef patty, topped with peppercorn mayo, crispy bacon, crisp lettuce and tomato, and cheese. All of this is sandwiched between “a newly improved toasted sesame seed bun.”

Snackgator shared about the item in an Instagram post. “NEW at Burger King! The Peppercorn BLT Whopper just dropped and it was actually inspired by fan submissions! Quarter pound flame-grilled beef, peppercorn mayo, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheese on a toasted sesame seed bun. Plus the Watermelon Lemonade is BACK as the perfect pairing! Do you plan on trying these?” they asked followers.

“As the brand known for ‘Have It Your Way®,’ we want to continue letting our Guests tell us what they want – and when it comes to our iconic Whopper sandwich, they have a lot of ideas,” Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C, said in 2025 about the program. “We’re excited to kick off the ‘Whopper by You’ platform with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a flavor profile that our Guests requested and we are very excited to answer with an overwhelming ‘You Rule’!”

The new Whopper isn’t the only item hitting menus this spring. BK is dropping a new Watermelon Lemonade. The refreshing drink is “the perfect sweet-and-tart companion to any Whopper® meal,” the chain says.

Do you have your own idea for the next Whopper? You can submit your Whopper ideas at https://www.bk.com/WBY**.