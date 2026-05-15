6 Seafood Chains Serving the Best Lobster Rolls

Enjoy fresh Maine and Connecticut-style lobster rolls at these top seafood chains.

Lobster rolls are usually made in two different styles: Connecticut-style and Maine-style, and both are some of the most delicious seafood sandwiches you can get. Connecticut style lobster rolls are served warm with butter on a soft roll, while Maine-style is served chilled with mayonnaise. The North East coast is peppered with incredible seafood shacks and diners serving up fresh lobster rolls but the chains are nothing to sneeze at, either: Here are six seafood chains serving up the most delicious lobster rolls you can get.

Luke’s Lobster

Diners at Luke’s Lobster can feast on delicious Connecticut-style lobster rolls made from the best ingredients. “All of our lobster, shrimp, and crab rolls are sustainably sourced and served in a split-top New England-style bun with a swipe of mayo, lemon butter, and our secret seasoning,” the chain says. Guests can opt for a jumbo roll, which contains 50% more seafood.

Legal Sea Foods

The Quarter Pound Lobster Roll at Legal Sea Foods is served warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo, and both options are outstanding. “On the topic of best I had, I ADORED the warm buttered Lobster Roll!!! This entire meal was amazing but this was the highlight,” one diner shared. Extra hungry? There’s a half-pound Lobster Roll on the menu too.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

The delicious lobster rolls at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls chain serves up lobster caught in icy Maine waters. “Our lobster rolls are prepared according to tradition. With no bells, no whistles, and no pretention. And we serve them with only the basics: Lemon. Butter. Mayo. Maybe a little celery,” the restaurant says. Guests can also enjoy a Connecticut Roll served warm and tossed in butter if they choose.

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

The Maine Roll at Cousin’s Maine Lobster is a must-have: This roll is made with Maine lobster, served chilled with mayo on a New England roll with a lemon wedge. The Connecticut Roll is also delicious, served warmed with butter and lemon. “The second of our two classic styles, our Connecticut Roll is our most popular roll and often referred to as heaven on a bun,” the chain says. High praise indeed.

Lobster Guys

Lobster Guys has Connecticut-style lobster rolls (warm lobster/butter/mayo/green onion/old bay) and Maine-style (chilled Lobster/lemon herb aioli/green onion/old bay). There’s also a Clobster Roll where guests can enjoy both crab and lobster, served Connecticut or Maine style. “We ordered two Connecticut style rolls with the drink fries combo.Did not take long at all when we were served with two delicious lobster rolls. The bread was soft and flavorful BUT the lobster was fantastic. Buttery savory/sweet and delicate. A++,” one happy diner said.

Row 34

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Lucky diners at Row 34 can enjoy two delicious signature rolls served with slaw and chips: Either Ethel’s Creamy Lobster or the Warm Buttered Lobster. “My lobster roll tasted like heaven on a loaf,” one diner said. “The lobster meat tasted very fresh and flavorful and they were very generous with the butter! It was so good that I spared no crumbs behind aside from the slaw that I saved for last because I thought that it didn’t need it. The slaw was also okay but the star of the show was simply the lobster roll!”