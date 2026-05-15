7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Cinnamon Roll Breakfasts, According to Diners

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the best cinnamon rolls from popular diner and restaurant chains

Freshly baked cinnamon rolls are a deliciously indulgent breakfast option, especially when paired with excellent coffee. Just the smell alone makes any diner or restaurant feel homey and inviting, and many restaurants serve up hearty platters where the cinnamon roll gets to shine. If you want a sweet treat for breakfast that’s so good it’s worth every calorie, the following spots have you covered. Here are seven chains with the best cinnamon roll breakfasts.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has a wide variety of sweet treats on the griddle menu, including the delicious Cinnamon Roll French Toast breakfast. This platter contains three slices of thick-cut cinnamon roll, battered, grilled and drizzled with icing, and served with fresh fruit. Those who really want to go big or go home can opt for the Volcano: Three sweet cream pancakes stacked under two eggs, served with two pork sausage links and two slices of thick-cut bacon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

Aside from having, in their own words, the world’s best pancakes and French toast, Cracker Barrel also has a fan-favorite Cinnamon Roll Skillet. Available all day, this skillet contains mini cinnamon rolls freshly baked with a gooey cinnamon filling and drizzled with cream cheese icing. Warm, sticky, and delicious, this is one breakfast worth waiting for.

Elmer’s Restaurant

Elmer’s Restaurant serves up excellent home-style breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with breakfast available all day. Diners can choose tasty options like the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes swirled with cinnamon and sugar then topped with cream cheese icing, powdered sugar and whipped cream. The Yukon French Toast is also a must-have: Dipped in vanilla cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with whipped butter and warm Elmer’s pancake syrup.

Perkin’s

Of course Perkin’s American Food Co. has an excellent in-house bakery, filled with delicious freshly baked treats like the Cinnamon Roll. This giant roll is warm and fluffy with a thick layer of icing, perfect not just for breakfast but any time you need a pick-me-up. The Brioche French Toast Platter is also delicious.

Mimi’s Cafe

The Cinnamon Roll French Toast at Mimi’s Cafe is a must-have: A cinnamon roll french toasted and dusted with powdered sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg for a perfectly tasty breakfast. “Had a great time here on a Monday afternoon for our daughter’s 10th birthday! Cinnamon roll French toast was to die for,” one diner said.

The Cheesecake Factory

Diners at The Cheesecake Factory can enjoy the Saturday and Sunday brunch menu, with classics like the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. The Bruléed French Toast is another excellent option: Extra thick slices of rustic french bread baked and grilled golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and served with maple-butter syrup.

Richie’s Diner

Guests at Richie’s Diner can enjoy a variety of comfort food classics, like the Giant Cinnamon Roll French Toast: Sliced thick and then drenched in special egg batter, grilled until it’s light and crispy, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup and butter. Diners can opt for two eggs and two bacon slices as an add-on.