Burger King Is Now Offering 3 Exciting New Breakfast Sandwiches

Burger King has been flame-grilling its burgers since 1954, and now, the fast-food chain is introducing yet another menu item made with its signature cooking method. On Nov. 16, the home of the Whopper began testing a new breakfast sandwich, which is being offered in three different varieties.

Available at participating restaurants for a limited time, Burger King's new Breakfast Grill'wich Sandwich features a flame-grilled flatbread, fluffy eggs, melted American cheese, and a choice of three proteins: bacon, sausage, or Black Forest ham. However, before swinging by the drive-thru to snag this new menu item, it's important to note that these sandwiches are only being tested in Michigan and Texas, specifically the Detroit and McAllen-Brownsville markets.

RELATED: Burger King Is Closing Hundreds of Locations This Year

Burger King's latest breakfast innovation will be available as one of the chain's Mix N' Match meal options, which include two participating menu items for $4 or $5. One possible pairing could be the chain's French Toast Sticks, which are available in five or seven-count orders.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The new Breakfast Grill'wich Sandwich will be offered while supplies last. Based on feedback, Burger King will decide if this breakfast option should be launched nationally, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The rollout of the new flame-grilled breakfast sandwich comes just a few months after Burger King started testing another breakfast option: the Smoky Maple Chicken Biscuit. This menu item, which was tested at select locations in Kansas City and the Orlando-Daytona Beach area, consisted of a breaded white meat chicken patty with a smoky maple glaze on a warm buttermilk biscuit.

RELATED: Taco Bell Is Testing a New Cheesy Potato Breakfast Item

In addition to these breakfast sandwich tests, Burger King has also recently debuted new items on a nationwide scale. For instance, last month, the fast-food chain launched a new side—called "Have-sies"—which combines the chain's fries and onion rings into one hybrid menu item.

The release of the Have-sies coincided with Burger King's introduction of its Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. The brand-new, limited-time menu item features breaded white meat chicken covered in ghost pepper spice.

The Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries were added to menus alongside the return of the Ghost Pepper Whopper. Also available for a limited time, this menu item includes a flame-grilled beef patty topped with spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon, and ghost pepper cheese on a toasted orange bun with black sesame seeds.