Burger King's New Side Is a Combo of Two Customer Favorites

Stopping by a fast-food chain for a quick meal is easy, but deciding between all of the delicious sides at your disposal can be a much harder task. Luckily, Burger King's newest side eliminates the burden of decision-making.

The burger giant is launching a brand-new side that combines its signature fries and classic onion rings into one hybrid offering. The side, which Burger King is calling "Have-sies," will hit menus on Oct. 12 at participating restaurants nationwide.

Customers will be able to order the side in value, small, medium, and large sizes once it debuts next week. Burger King is touting the Have-sies as yet another way to help guests "build the perfect combo meal to suit their tastes and satisfy their cravings."

"Burger King is all about letting Guests 'have it their way,' and while the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is often the star of the show, that also includes side options when ordering combo meals," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "We know Guests love our onion rings that they can't get anywhere else, but it's hard to give up on the classic French fry – so we're excited to offer both in true BK fashion."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

If the new hybrid seems familiar, that's probably because Burger King tested the item in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., earlier this year (During the test, Burger King was calling the item "Fries N' Rings" instead of Have-sies). But when the item finally hits menus next week, it will be the first time that Burger King offers the fries and onion rings combo on a national scale.

The upcoming launch of the new item is only the latest exciting Burger King announcement in recent days. Earlier this week, the chain revealed that it is bringing back its popular Ghost Pepper Whopper on Oct. 12 as well.

First introduced last year, the spicy Whopper features Burger King's signature flame-grilled beef patty, bacon, crispy jalapeños, spicy queso, and ghost pepper cheese. In a nod to the fast-approaching Halloween holiday, it also comes with an eyepopping toasted orange bun topped with black sesame seeds

Alongside the returning Whopper, Burger King is also launching a brand-new spicy item on Oct. 12: Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. While Burger King has created several spins of its classic Chicken Fries in the past—including Spicy Chicken Fries and Chicken & Waffle Fries—this is the first time that it has infused the popular chicken item with ghost pepper heat.