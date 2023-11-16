Taco Bell Is Testing a New Cheesy Potato Breakfast Item

Taco Bell's breakfast menu is currently home to various burritos, quesadillas, Crunchwraps, and brand-new tacos. And now, about a month after rolling out its toasted breakfast tacos, the fast-food chain is looking to expand its morning meal options once again.

Taco Bell is currently testing another menu item featuring the beloved pairing of potatoes and cheese: breakfast tots. However, these tots aren't available nationwide, as they're only being tested in the Chicago market, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Taco Bell's breakfast tots consist of seasoned potato tots topped with scrambled eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage, and a combination of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheeses. The menu item is available during breakfast hours and costs $3.49 to $4.49, depending on the choice of protein.

The launch of Taco Bell's breakfast tots follows the chain's release of toasted breakfast tacos, which are available nationwide. These tacos are made with eggs, melted cheese, and a choice of bacon, sausage, or potatoes folded into a toasted tortilla. Customers can snag these for $1.49 each or as part of the Breakfast Tacos Combo for $5.99, though prices may vary depending on the location.

Breakfast tots aren't Taco Bell's only new cheesy potato creation that have recently hit menus. Today, the fast-food chain debuted its new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. Available for $4.99, this limited-time menu item features fries topped with melted mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack, and cheddar cheese, as well as grilled marinated steak, nacho cheese, and chipotle sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The release of the Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries comes two days after Taco Bell launched its $10 Nacho Fries Lover's Pass, which lets rewards members unlock 30 consecutive days of the chain's fan-favorite Nacho Fries. Customers can activate this subscription until Dec. 4, 2023.

Along with the new nacho fries, Taco Bell also brought back a popular chicken item today. For a limited time, customers can order the Rolled Chicken Tacos, which feature fried white corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken. These are available in a two-pack with a dip for $2.99, in a four-pack with two dips for $5.49, or as part of the Rolled Chicken Tacos Deluxe Cravings Box for $9.49, but prices can vary. The Deluxe Cravings Box includes two Rolled Chicken Tacos, one dip, a Seasoned Beef Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Cinnamon Twists, and a medium-sized fountain drink.