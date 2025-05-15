Butterfinger Just Announced a Wild New Flavor

Butterfinger has forever been one of my favorite candies. While I am not a big chocolate person, there is something about the candy bar, with layers of crisp peanut butter coated in a chocolatey delicious formula, that just hits the sweet treat spot. Likely other candy companies, Ferrero is always trying to reinvent the candy game, adding twists to classics in hopes of attracting new customers. After the success of Salted Carmel Butterfinger, the brand announced a new incarnation of the bar: Later this year, there will be a Marshmallow Butterfinger – and lots of other new candies you need to try.

Butterfinger Marshmallow Is Debuting This Year

According to a May 9 press release, the new Butterfinger will debut at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo later this month. "Ferrero has been driving growth in our categories with disruptive, toptier innovation for years," said Ferrero USA chief customer officer Jim Klein. "We're looking forward to delivering more and more value for our retail partners with the biggest, most exciting slate of innovations we've ever brought to Sweets & Snacks Expo."

Fans Can't Wait to Try

"New Marshmallow Butterfinger is expected to launch in September! This will debut after the Salted Caramel Butterfinger has finished its limited edition run. It will be the second Butterfinger flavor out of 'many new exciting flavors of the iconic candy bar, according to Ferrero. The Marshmallow Butterfinger will be featured ahead of its release at the Sweets & Snacks Expo next week," Candy Hunting shared on Instagram, exciting fans. "Finally some innovation!" one person commented. "This sounds magical" added another.

Mixed Fruit Smarties Squashies

Smarties have been around forever, but lately the candy company has gotten more innovative and released new flavors, like the viral Raspberry & Cream Smarties Squashies (rumored to be Taylor Swift's favorite). Mixed Fruit Smarties Squashies, "a tangy, chewy, and totally irresistible mix of orange, pineapple, lemon, lime, cherry, and blackcurrant flavors," are the latest addition to the line. They are now available at Sheetz and nationwide at Five Below, while Raspberry & Cream Smarties Squashies hit Target shelves nationwide in April. "We're thrilled to expand the Squashies line with this playful, fruit-forward mix," says Jessica Dee Sawyer, Co-President of Smarties Candy Company. "Consumers are craving new textures and standout flavors, and Smarties Squashies deliver both. With their cloud-like chew and fruit-packed flavor, they stand on their own as a fresh addition to the candy aisle."

Trolli Sour Brite Squad

Trolli sour gummies are always yummy. The latest addition to the family? Trolli Sour Brite Squad is now available at major retailers nationwide, adding "unique berry-citrus flavor mashups and distinctive shapes" to the traditional Crawlers, including Blackberry-Lime, Strawberry-Lemonade, and Raspberry-Orange.

IMAGES HERE.

Juicy Drop Gummy Mystery Cube and Juicy Drop Mash Ups

Bazooka Brands is introducing two all-new Juicy Drop products: Juicy Drop Gummy Mystery Cube and Juicy Drop Mash Ups, both new candies featuring "peel and reveal" hidden gummies and mix-and-match flavor creations.

Mamba Beach Sticks

Mamba Fruit Chews have been around since I was a kid, but you can enjoy Mamba Beach Sticks this summer. The fruity and refreshing sticks come in various pack sizes and are available through early September in four seasonal flavors (Strawberry, Orange, Lemonade, and Banana). They are perfect for summer road trips or days at the pool, beach, or lake.

Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried Candy

The Hershey Company recently launched Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried candy, a fun take on the classic hard candy. The crunchy, airy, and cutting-edge treat comes in some of the most popular OG flavors – Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon. The result is an astronaut-worthy treat with an out-of-this-world taste explosion in every bite, which you can read about in my review.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e