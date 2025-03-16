Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried Candy Is Here and It's Going to Go Viral

Ever since I was a kid, I have loved Jolly Rancher candy. Over the years, it has been super fun to try all the variations that have come out—jelly beans, gummies, sours, chewy poppers. Recently, the Hershey Company reached out to me with some extra exciting news: Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried candy was on the way. I can report back that the newest incarnation of the fruity, sweet one is one of the most delicious and fun so far.

There Are Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Watermelon Flavors

Like the OG Jolly Rancher hard candies, the bag is filled with some of the most popular OG flavors – Green Apple, Blue Raspberry and Watermelon. The brand says in a press release that Jolly Rancher freeze-dried candies are made using "cutting-edge freeze-drying tech." The result is an astronaut-worthy treat with an out-of-this-world taste explosion in every bite.

They Offer a "Nerds-Like Vibes"

"Oh my gosh, these are really good," my friend said as he popped one of the "crunchable, snackable, airy" treats in his mouth. Due to their consistency and texture, he described them as having a "Nerds-like vibe."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Bag Isn't Enough

Warning: They are addicting, and one bag isn't enough. My son, who tends to be more of a traditionalist with candy, was also impressed when he found the bag on my desk after school. "Can they send more of these?" he asked, popping the satisfying ball into his mouth.

They Are Also Really Fun to Eat

I agree with both of them: The airy little crunch balls deliver the Jolly Rancher flavor in the most intense method, and they are way more fun to eat than jelly beans or gummies. What is the worst thing about the new candy? Many crumbs were left at the bottom of the bag after my family devoured it. However, I am here to report that the fruit punch of smashed, freeze-dried crumbs is intoxicatingly delicious.

It's a "Total Flavor Revolution"

"Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried isn't just a new way to snack—it's a total flavor revolution," said Vivek Mehrotra, senior manager of equity & activation at Jolly Rancher. "It's an entirely different way to experience Jolly Rancher—unexpected, playful, and, of course, impossibly fruity."

Freeze Dried Candy Is Trending

Why did Hershey go this route? The brand cites research supporting freeze-dried candy as one of 2025's hottest food trends, with some statistics expecting the market to soar from $1.36 billion to nearly $2.4 billion by 2030. They also maintain it's a "full-fledged social media phenomenon," with #freezedriedcandy receiving over 4.7 billion views on TikTok.



Here Is Where to Get Them

Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried candy is available now at stores like Target, Walmart, and Amazon. While prices vary per retailer, expect to pay around $6 for a 3.1-ounce bag.