15 Cafe Chains With the Best Fall Drinks In 2024

Cooler temperatures and changing colors of leaves can only mean one thing: it's time to spice up your coffee order! And you're not the only one looking forward to those delectable hot (and sometimes cold) drinks—they also mean big business for coffee chains. For example, despite declining sales in 2024, Starbucks posted record revenue in its fourth fiscal quarter in 2023 (per Associated Press), thanks to its annual fall offerings, which include the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte. And the chain is most certainly banking on another successful fall—it just launched its fall 2024 drinks on August 22, the earliest launch in its history.

Since then, over a dozen other major competitors nationwide have come out with their own fall menus, with something for pumpkin fans, apple aficionados, and everyone in between.

Looking for a cozy beverage to sip on this fall? The following cafe chains have standout options that include solid classics and unique offerings you won't find anywhere else. If you're feeling inspired to try something new, there's a cafe chain in this roundup you'll want to check out. Or, if you're curious if your nearby chain has standout fall drinks this year, you may find them here.

Starbucks

Starbucks fall menu launch is akin to a national holiday each year. It generates headlines across media outlets as fans make special trips to their local Starbucks to enjoy the first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season. Over the years, the fall menu at Starbucks has grown to incorporate more elaborate pumpkin drinks as well as other autumnal flavors.

This year, customers can stick to the classics like a PSL or Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. For a different fall vibe, there's the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. New for 2024 is the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. Or, simply add pumps of pumpkin syrup to your go-to order to transform any beverage into a fall masterpiece. No matter your preferred fall flavor, there's a drink with your name on it at Starbucks.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' has made a name for itself over the years in the realm of fall menu items, creating as much of a buzz on social media over the launch of its pumpkin beverages as its competitor, Starbucks. For the tried-and-true classics, Dunkin' serves its own Pumpkin Spice Iced Signature Latte for those lingering warm weather days as customers anxiously await cooler fall temperatures.

If pumpkin isn't your thing, you can try Dunkin's Almond Spice Iced Coffee. New this year is the Iced Dunkalatte, which Dunkin' advertises as a "melted milkshake." It's made with Creamy Coffee Milk combined with espresso.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee enthusiasts will say that the chain not only delivers year-round but that its fall menu items are not to be messed with. This year, customers can order a Pumpkin White Mocha, something unique to Caribou Coffee that you won't find at every other competing coffee chain. To keep up with the trend of flavored energy drinks, Caribou Coffee also sells a Honeycrisp Apple Energy Drink, perfect for a fall day when you need to cross all of the items off your to-do list.

Philz Coffee

With locations across California, Philz Coffee is a favorite among West Coast coffee aficionados. The chain isn't new to the seasonal drink game, and its loyal customers love ordering the menu items you won't find elsewhere. This fall, Philz is leaning into vanilla vibes with its menu, offering unique beverages like the Spiced Vanilla Soul, made with cinnamon and cardamom. There's also the Vanilla Date Delight, which comes with all-natural date syrup and oat milk.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Whether you've spotted a Coffee Bean in a city near you or at the airport, it's hard to deny the chain's growing footprint. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has come out swinging with its fall menu items this year with classic hits like a Pumpkin Chai Latte and Pumpkin Cold Brew. Customers can also order a Pumpkin Iced Blended Drink, which is quite unique—not every coffee chain in this roundup has a blended fall beverage. The Coffee Bean also has a variety of Salted Maple beverages this fall, including the Salted Maple Latte, Salted Maple Cold Brew, and Salted Maple Iced Blended drink.

Peet's

Peetniks—Peet's Coffee aficionados and members of its rewards program—will tell you why Peet's Coffee trumps Starbucks any day of the week. That sentiment extends to its fall menu, which includes classic Pumpkin Lattes. But Peet's goes a step further by concocting fall beverages you won't find at any other coffee chain. This year, order a Fiery Mocha with chocolate syrup and fiery spice notes. Or try the Spiced Maple Cold Brew Oat Latte, a mixture of aromatic maple pancake syrup, cinnamon sugar, oat milk, and their Baridi Cold Brew.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dutch Bros

Aaaand the trophy for best-named fall beverages goes to Dutch Bros. Sweater Weather Chai, for example, is a White Coffee beverage made with Chai and a double shot of white coffee, white chocolate, and topped with Soft Top and cinnamon sprinkles. The Pumpkin Pie Frost, on the other hand, is Dutch Bros' version of a pumpkin milkshake topped with whipped cream this fall. Do you really need more reasons to visit?

Tim Horton's

Fall at Tim Horton's goes well beyond Pumpkin Spice Timbits. Classics include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, of course, but there's also a Caramel Apple Latte and Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew to appease all kinds of taste buds. Whether you think pumpkin or apple is the dominant fall flavor, it won't matter at Tim Horton's—there's a drink ready for you.

Biggby Coffee

Based in East Lansing, Michigan, Biggby Coffee offers small-company charm while delivering big on flavor. This fall, Biggby Coffee has a wide assortment of beverages on its seasonal menu, including a Chumpkin Latte, which blends the flavors of chai and pumpkin. Chai also mixes with apple cider to create the Chaider. And let's not forget the Jack O Lantern Latte, which blends marshmallow, pumpkin, and vanilla flavors. Cider fans can sip on the Caramel Apple Cider for another classic fall flavor.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

With locations across the western United States, Black Rock Coffee Bar has become a regional favorite. When it comes to fall, Black Rock doesn't hold back, selling drinks like the Pumpkin Blondie, a medium espresso with notes of white mocha and pumpkin. Customers can also try the Pumpkin Mexican Mocha, a spiced mocha drink with hints of almond, cinnamon, vanilla, and, of course, pumpkin. For a totally different take on fall menu items, Black Rock Coffee Bar offers its Witch's Brew Fuel, an energy drink made with crisp green apple flavors.

The Human Bean

This year's menu at Human Bean includes the Smores Mocha, made with toasted marshmallow and chocolate and topped with whip and graham cracker sprinkles. For pumpkin fans, there's the Pumpkin Snowy, made with white chocolate and pumpkin and topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sprinkles. And there's the blended Pumpkin Java Chip, made with The Human Beans' signature blended Java Chip with a pumpkin drizzle and whipped cream.

La Colombe

Perhaps you've encountered a can of La Colombe coffee at your local grocery store. That coffee can be ordered fresh at one of La Colombe's cafes, along with a number of its specialty fall beverages. In 2024, customers can enjoy the Pumpkin Pie Chai Oatmilk Draft Latte or the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, available hot or iced.

Ziggi's Coffee

Most Ziggi's Coffee locations are located in the Midwest, but you may stumble across a location in other parts of the country, too. That's great news for fall drink fans because the chain has launched a variety of seasonal drinks this year. The menu includes hall-of-fame drinks like the Pumpkin Pie Latte and Double Pumpkin Cold Brew. For energy drink enthusiasts, there's the Harvest Spice Energy Infusion, which is made with white chocolate and pumpkin flavors.

PJ's Coffee

PJ's Coffee was founded in 1978 and remains a staple of New Orleans. Its fall menu can rival any national coffee chain, with unique drinks like the Banana Fosters Cold Brew and popular picks like its Pumpkin Latte. PJ's S'mores Velvet Ice beverage promises campfire vibes with PJ's Signature Cold Brew Espresso Dolce, your choice of milk, Mocha powder, and Toasted Marshmallow syrup topped with whipped cream and a dusting of graham cracker crumbs.

Scooter's Coffee

Maple Bourbon is the name of the game at Scooter's Coffee when it comes to the fall menu. The flavor has found its way into several drinks this year, including the Maple Bourbon Crème Cold Brew and Iced Maple Bourbon Latte. Apple fans have multiple options, including the caramel apple smoothie and the green apple infusion. If you're feeling truly adventurous, you can order a Mystery Drink, "crafted with a blend of secret ingredients."