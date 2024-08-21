Starbucks Fall Drinks Are Finally Here & Include a Brand-New Chai

Starbucks has joined the coffee chains that are already declaring it's fall. The coffee giant just announced its highly anticipated fall menu, which includes some new items and several returning options. Starbucks fans can order their fall sips and treats starting on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Tim Hortons Just Unveiled an Exciting Fall Menu With 2 Brand-New Lattes

The newest beverage to land on the menu is sure to capture the attention of those that love cozy fall flavors. Described as being "reminiscent of homemade apple pie," the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai (370 calories per grande) features "warming spice flavors of chai" blended with creamy oat milk and topped with non-dairy apple crisp cold foam.

Joining this new beverage are five returning fall drinks. Of course, the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte (390 calories per grande)—aka Starbucks' most popular seasonal drink—is making a comeback. It's made with a blend of Starbucks' signature espresso and steamed milk, along with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. It's then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices. Customers can enjoy this hot, iced, or blended.

Then, there's the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (250 calories per grande). This features the chain's cold brew, vanilla syrup, pumpkin cream cold foam, and a pumpkin spice topping.

The third returning pumpkin-flavored drink is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai (460 calories per grande), which debuted last year. This option includes a "rich blend of spiced chai notes," pumpkin cream cold foam, and a pumpkin spice topping.

Starbucks Just Changed Its Iced Coffee For the First Time in Nearly 20 Years

Beyond the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, Starbucks is also bringing back two popular apple-flavored drinks. The first is the Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato (320 calories per grande), which customers can enjoy hot or iced. This beverage combines flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with espresso and creamy oat milk. It's finished off with a spiced apple drizzle.

The second returning apple-flavored drink is the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso (180 calories per grande). This is made with blonde espresso, oat milk, and notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

The fall flavors don't stop here. Starbucks is ramping up the seasonal excitement by offering two beverages that are exclusively available on its mobile app. There's the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte, an espresso-based drink with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, plus a layer of salted caramel cream cold foam.

The second app-exclusive drink is the Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White, a non-dairy option made with blonde espresso, almond milk, a "hint" of honey, and a non-dairy apple crisp cold foam.

6 Major Changes You'll See at Starbucks This Year

If you're looking to pair your seasonal sip with a festive treat, Starbucks has multiple options, including the new Raccoon Cake Pop. This features vanilla cake, buttercream, and chocolate icing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Along with this cake pop, Starbucks is offering the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin (350 calories), Baked Apple Croissant (230 calories), and Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf (380 calories).

Starbucks Reserve locations are also launching their fall menu on Aug. 22. Menu items include the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte and the new Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Affogato, Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini, and Pumpkin Spice Martini Flight.

Nutrition information has been included where available.