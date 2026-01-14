5 Chains Restaurants With the Best Chicken & Waffles, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants serving the best chicken and waffles nationwide.

Chicken and waffles are the perfect blend of sweet and savory, offering a delightful contrast between crispy fried chicken and a warm, fluffy waffle. The popular dish is ideal at any time of day and has been a staple in American cuisine for decades. While more restaurants are serving the iconic meal, not every place gets it right. To find the best spots, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs for their favorite picks and here are the top five places.

Napa Hot Chicken

Napa Hot Chicken is a hotspot in California’s gorgeous wine country that locals and tourists love. It’s casual, quick, yet high-quality.”Napa Hot Chicken is the new kid on the block from the Squeeze Inn crew, and they’re absolutely crushing it,” says Chef Bryce Palmer for Sequoia Grove Winery. “The fried chicken is the best in town right now, crispy, juicy, properly seasoned, and cooked with intention.” According to Chef Bryce, the waffles are the sleeper hit. “They are light on the outside, incredibly moist on the inside, and sturdy enough to stand up to the chicken without turning into a soggy mess,” he explains. “You can keep it classic or dress the chicken with their house hot sauces, which range from friendly to ‘you’ve been warned.’ I’m a medium-heat guy, enough kick to keep things interesting without stealing the show.” He adds, “Get the Napa sauce for your fries. Trust me.” Since it’s Napa, of course, there has to be a wine suggestion, and Chef Bryce suggests pairing chicken and waffles with the Sequoia Grove Sauvignon Blanc. “It’s bright acidity, fresh citrus, and just enough zip to cut through the richness of the fried chicken and reset your palate between bites,” he explains, “It’s especially good if you’ve gone the hot-sauce route, the wine cools things down and keeps you coming back for more.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ad Hoc

In 2006, famed chef Thomas opened Ad Hoc, which serves American comfort food favorites from his childhood. The menu changes daily, but chicken and waffles is often offered and it’s a “close second” to the best, according to Chef Bryce. “I said what I said.”

Roscoe’s House of Chicken n’ Waffles

Roscoe’s House of Chicken n’ Waffles has been around since 1975 and although it’s a small California chain, shipping is available nationwide. It’s arguably one of the best spots for chicken and waffles. “I love simplicity that’s consistent,” says Tim Bechtle, Corporate Culinary Trainer for Broken Yolk Cafe. “The recipes involved in Roscoe’s Fried Chicken and Waffles are the exact flavors that I find craveable. If you need to spruce up your meal, they have plenty of options, like gravy and onions, cornbread or even a dash of Red Rooster hot sauce.” He shares, “My personal modification is adding the cheese, eggs and onions to the top of my waffles. Over 50 years of tried and true soul food gave me the motivation in college to drive back and forth from San Diego to Long Beach just to get my chicken’n waffles.”

Atchafalaya

Located in New Orleans, Atchafalaya is known for offering a unique blend of Southern and Creole flavors with a cozy, yet vibrant atmosphere. “I love the chicken & waffles at Atchafalaya, a Michelin-recommended restaurant in New Orleans that my wife and I like to brunch at,” says Chris Borges, Chef/Co-owner of Charmant in New Orleans. “They rotate it on and off the menu so it always feels special when it’s available and I love the Tabasco honey butter and homemade pickled peppers they serve it with.”

The Grain Cafe

Chicken and waffles is a meat lover’s meal, but vegans can also enjoy the dish at The Grain Cafe. Their version is served with meatless chicken fingers, tofu eggs and sausage. The small chain has a few locations in Los Angeles and is a favorite for Melissa Podany, a baker and owner of The Perkatory in Snowflake, Arizona. “The Grain Cafe is my go-to vegan spot for the best Chicken & Waffles,” she says. ” It’s rare to find this quality at a vegan restaurant and The Grain Cafe is top notch!”