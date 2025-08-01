High Noon Just Got Recalled Over Bizarre Celsius Mix-Up

In one of the more bizarre recalls to happen this year, High Noon just got recalled nationwide after cans of hard seltzer-containing Celsius were accidentally included in multipacks of High Noon hard seltzer. Customers who discovered the Celsius cans in their High Noon selection would naturally assume they actually contained Celsius, but in reality all the cans were filled with vodka seltzer.

This major mistake came about due to an error at the packaging factory where High Noon’s Vodka Seltzer Beach Packs were released with adulterated Celsius Astro Vibe energy drink cans. Unsuspecting consumers who drank the Celsius cans at the gym or chugged one before getting in the car could be forgiven for being very confused. “Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported for this recall to date,” the FDA says.

High Noon sounded the alarm when it realized a shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty Celsius cans to High Noon. The recall only impacts High Noon Beach Variety 12-packs shipped to distributors in FL, MI, NY, OH, OK, SC, VA & WI. Distributors then shipped the High Noon packs to retailers in FL, NY, OH, SC, VA & WI between July 21, 2025 – July 23, 2025.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here are the High Noon lot codes:

L CCC 17JL25 14:00 to

L CCC 17JL25 23:59

L CCC 18JL25 00:00 to

L CCC 18JL25 03:00

Here are the Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink Sparkling Blue Razz Edition codes:

L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to

L CCB 02JL25 3:11

Customers who bought High Noon packs with those codes should contact High Noon Consumer Relations at [email protected] for refunds.

Even if you bought your Celsius from the grocery store or online, it’s still worth checking to make sure it’s not a silver lid can, with booze. “Even if not purchased in a High Noon Beach Variety pack, consumers should be advised to ensure their CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition does not contain the lot codes (L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11), prior to consuming,” the FDA says.

The internet has been having a field day with this event since the recall was announced, with endless memes and warnings about the potentially disastrous situation. “It isn’t a huge deal, but the recall is still warranted. If someone opened a case of high noon, found a ‘non alcoholic’ energy drink can in it, they may think it was just a mix up with packaging and give it to someone who should not be drinking alcohol either because of age, medications they are on, etc,” one Redditor pointed out. “No wonder I was so productive at work yesterday,” another joked.