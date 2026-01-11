7 Chain BBQ Platters Fans Say Are Loaded With Meat

From ribs to brisket, these chain BBQ platters deliver massive portions fans love.

If you’re craving BBQ and want to try as many different meats as possible, there are several chains that put together giant platters to satisfy customers who want something seriously satisfying. Whether it’s racks of smoked ribs, delicious brisket, chicken and pork plus all the sides, these restaurants have special combos that will hit the spot every time. Next time you’re really hungry and need all the meats, here are seven chain BBQ platters that will satisfy even the hungriest diners.

Famous Dave’s

The All American Feast at Famous Dave’s is legendary: Each order contains a full slab of St. Louis-Style Spareribs, a whole Country-Roasted Chicken, choice of Texas Beef Brisket or Georgia Chopped Pork, Creamy Coleslaw, Famous Fries, Wilbur Beans, and Sweet Corn and Corn Bread Muffins. “Good place to come and eat some really good chicken and ribs. It’s very tasty and the ambience is really nice. we ended up getting the platter which was an array of foods and it was all good I’m just sorry my stomach wasn’t bigger,” one diner shared.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ has a platter called the Pick Of The Pit Combo, which is your choice of 4 meats served with BBQ beans, coleslaw and garlic bread. Diners can pick from Baby Back Ribs, ¼, Bbq Chicken, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, St. Louis Ribs, Beef Brisket, Smoked Pork, and Smoked Wings. “The portions are really good for the price and the food had some awesome flavors. You also can’t beat a gallon (so I exaggerated a bit) of banana pudding for $4.00,” one diner said.

Jim ‘N Nick’s

Jim ‘N Nick’s has the Mr. Jim’s Combo Plate on the menu, where guests can choose from 3 smoked meats like Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork, Carolina-Style Pork, and two sides like Mac & Cheese, French Fries and more. “This BBQ was the best I’ve had in North Carolina so far,” one customer shared. “Been in NC for about a year so that’s saying something. I got the combo plate with pulled pork and pulled chicken. Both were great but the pulled chicken was amazing! Never had chicken so good.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque has a platter called The Motherload: Beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, two sausages, a half slab of ribs, a half bird, six individual sides, cornbread, and Texas toast. “Best beef brisket I’ve ever had. Not to mention the ribs and the smoked turkey are great as well as the pulled pork. All the sides seem fantastic,” one diner shared.

Smokey Bones

The Bone Fire platter at Smokey Bones is described as “a meat lover’s dream”, and contains imported Baby Back ribs, sirloin, smoked wings, smoked sausage, chicken breast, potato wedges, grilled peppers and onions. “Came in last night and had a variety of great food. Had ribs,pulled pork and turkey. All were fantastic,” one happy fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has a three meat sampler where you can choose from Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Turkey, or Sausage (Jalapeno & Cheese or Classic). “Best BBQ I’ve had in a long time! The staff was amazing. The prices were great. My wife and I shared the sampler and could finish it but it was so good we ordered a second sampler to take home,” one fan raved. “We found our new BBQ spot!”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse has some great platters, like the 3×2, which is your choice of 3 meats (Brisket (+$1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, 1/4 ribs (+$2.99) or bone-in chicken) and 2 Classic Sides. “The barbecue here was amazing. The best brisket we ever had. You can request it moist or dry. Highly recommend requesting it moist. It’s like butter! We also had the burnt ends pork and beef, the baked cheesy grits, baked beans, collard greens, coleslaw. Everything was delicious!” one happy customer shared.