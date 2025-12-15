5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best BBQ Sandwiches

Five fast-food chains serving BBQ sandwiches fans say rival real smokehouse favorites.

Getting good BBQ is tough if you don’t have a good smokehouse or chain near you, but many fast-food spots offer surprisingly good BBQ sandwiches that absolutely hits the spot when you’re craving those delicious smoked meat flavors and textures. Whether seasonal or on the menu full-time, these smoky, hearty sandwiches are a nice change from the usual burgers and chicken sandwich options. Here are five BBQ sandwiches that are so good diners rave about them.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack has a seasonal summer BBQ menu fans rave about, with items like the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger and the Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles. “Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles is phenomenal!😋I’m glad the burger was drive thru exclusive yesterday cause I had a monster appetite & really lost myself in how good it was,” one fan said.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly‘s Sweet Heat Pork sandwich is made with slow-cooked pulled pork, cheddar, pickles, and sweet heat BBQ sauce made with signature hot peppers. “It’s a consistent 9/10 with nearly every different sandwich of theirs,” one fan said. “One thing I like to add to most of their sandwiches are the Craisins they use in the salads.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s

Arby’s fan-favorite Smokehouse Brisket sandwich is made from 13-hour smoked brisket with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. “Just had the brisket sandwich and the nuggets the other day. They were both really good,” one fan said. “Y’all made me skeptical of the nuggets, but they were surprisingly tender.”

Burger King

Burger King launched the BBQ Brisket Whopper this summer, made with slow-cooked BBQ brisket, crispy onions, American cheese and a sweet & golden BBQ sauce, all piled on a ¼ lb.** flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato and creamy mayo. “My personal favorite fast food sandwich in a long time… I have been getting the junior version with a chicken fry and fries deal about once a week as a cheat meal,” one diner said.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s McRib is made from seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tangy pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. Purists will insist this is not a “real” BBQ sandwich, yet people eagerly await the return of this iconic sandwich every year. “Is it me or does it taste extra good this year 🤤,” one fan said. “I had one on Saturday and hot damn it was delicious!!!!!” another raved.