5 Chain Fast-Food Restaurants With the Biggest Steak Sandwiches

These fast-food chains serve steak sandwiches stacked high with meat and cheese.

A good steak sandwich is a nice alternative to the standard fast-food fare, usually at a much more reasonable price than a sit-down chain (for the most part). These hearty sandwiches are packed with good red meat and cheese, along with crispy vegetables and tasty sauce. It’s not going to look or taste like a fancy steakhouse sandwich but that’s sort of the point—this is meant to be an uber-delicious drive-thru treat. Here are five fast-food chains with beautiful steak and cheesesteak sandwiches.

Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Steak & Cheese at Firehouse Subs is made with sautéed steak, melted provolone, caramelized onions, bell peppers, mayo, and deli mustard, with the classic Firehouse dill pickle spear served on the side. “I got my Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. It was AMAZING! Thank you, Firehouse Subs!” one diner shared, with a picture of their giant sandwich.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

Charleys Cheesesteaks is a thoroughly reliable choice for good steak sandwiches, like the Old School Cheesesteak which is loaded with extra-grilled USDA-choice steak, Cheez Whiz (yep, it’s old school all right), and sautéed onions on a toasted roll. The Prime BBQ Jalapeño Cheesesteak is another delicious option, made with USDA-choice steak, crispy bacon, grilled onions, jalapeños, melted provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo and BBQ sauce on a toasted roll.

Astro Burger

West Coast chain Astro Burger offers a beautiful Ribeye Steak Sandwich made with tender ribeye steak, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomato topped with a creamy sauce on a soft bun. “I always order the steak sandwich and it’s bomb as usual! Thank you Astros!” one happy diner said.

Jersey Mike’s

The Mike’s Famous Philly at Jersey Mike’s is a solid, fan-favorite sandwich: This hearty option is grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese. There’s also the Chipotle Cheese Steak (grilled onions, peppers, white American cheese and chipotle mayo) and the iconic Big Kahuna Cheese Steak (grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños and extra white American cheese).

McDonald’s

The Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel at McDonald's is a hearty breakfast option the chain calls "next level". Toasted with real butter, this bagel contains a tender, juicy steak patty, a fluffy folded egg, melty American cheese, creamy breakfast sauce and savory grilled onions. "McDonald's revived Steak Egg & Cheese bagel sandwich is the reigning king of FF [fast-food] chain breakfast sandwiches," one fan raved. "I've gotten one of these beauties for breakfast every day since I found out it was back. And it's so much better than before, with grilled onions and breakfast sauce. And say what you want about that steak patty, but I think it's divine."