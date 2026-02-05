5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Overloaded Steak Sandwiches

From prime rib dips to filet-topped hoagies, these chains are famous.

A delicious steak sandwich, whether from an upscale steakhouse or a drive-thru guilty pleasure, is always a good idea. When you’re craving steak but need the extra carbs from freshly-baked bread, a savory, protein-packed steak sandwich is ideal, especially from restaurants that don’t skimp on the meat. Thinly sliced red meat, vegetables, cheese, and the perfect amount of sauce is the foundation for an excellent sandwich or sub: Here are five chain restaurants famous for serving up steak sandwiches absolutely packed with quality ingredients.

The Habit

The Habit has a Sirloin Steak sandwich on the menu, made from chargrilled garlic herb marinated sirloin steak with aged white cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta. “Stopped by The Habit today and tried their new Sirloin Steak sandwich. Delicious!” one enthusiastic diner shared.

Ruth’s Chris

The Steak Sandwich at Ruth’s Chris has is made with sliced filet, béarnaise sauce, and garlic bread, served with fries for dine-in, house-made chips for takeout. “We both had the steak sandwich,” one diner shared via Facebook. “Sliced filet on a hoagie roll with bernaise sauce, lettuce, tomato & raw onion. Served with fries. Mine was rare, picture attached. My wife’s was medium rare. Wow just wow!!! The absolute best steak sandwich we have had in South Florida & what a bargain at $20 ($17 during happy hour Sun – Thurs). The steak was well seasoned and super tender. Amazing seasoned fries as well.”

The Capital Grille

The iconic Ribeye Steak Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Havarti at The Capital Grille is made with rime ribeye cut daily by an in-house butcher, served on a French roll and topped with horseradish cream and 15-year aged balsamic. The upscale steakhouse chain also has Mini Tenderloin Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Herb Cheese on the menu, made from hand-cut tenderloin topped with a mix of roasted mushrooms and housemade herb cheese and served on a brioche bun.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The Classic Prime Rib Dip at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is made with thinly sliced, slow-roasted prime rib piled high on a sturdy, toasted roll with a sauce (or au jus) for dipping. “My buddy and I both went with a new menu item, slow roasted prime rib sandwich with Sriracha fries, which as you can see from the pic was a generous size and melted in your mouth!” one diner shared.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

The Prime Rib Steak at Potbelly Sandwich Works is a “meaty fan favorite” made with sliced prime rib steak, swiss, housemade caramelized onions, and garlic aioli. “The prime rib sub was amazing, with sautéed onions and garlic aioli that was so good, and I added toppings of my choice,” one diner said. “They have many soup choices and shake choices. They are just different from other sandwich places.”