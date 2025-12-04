Diners say these seven chains serve the most satisfying steak sandwiches anywhere.

I love a good steak sandwich, and I don’t discriminate. From a filet mignon or ribeye sandwich to a French dip or Philly cheesesteak, the combination of red meat, cheese, veggies, seasoning, and sauces on bread rarely fails in my opinion. Whether you are on a fast food budget or want to indulge in a little fine dining, there is a steak sandwich out there for you. Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best steak sandwiches according to diners, chefs, and reviewers.

Twin Peaks’ Philly Cheesesteak

Megan Hageman, one of our writers, hit up Twin Peaks to review the breastaurant’s Philly cheesesteak. Made with “thin-sliced sirloin, provolone cheese, peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mayonnaise, and Italian seasoning—somewhat of a wildcard ingredient,” the sandwich is the “real deal,” she maintained. The sandwich consists of “thin slices of steak swirl with green peppers and onions, all coated in a film of melted white cheese and slopped nonchalantly onto a lengthy, already-opened roll.” And the taste? “Every bit as good as it looks. Sliced razor thin, the meat reminds me of gyro meat just made with beef rather than lamb or pork—similar to what I have been served before at Jersey Mike’s. However, despite its papery nature, it never feels dried out and there’s enough of it to go around, still making for a hearty sub.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse’s Philly Cheesesteak

Hageman also hit BJ’s Brewhouse to try the chain’s Philly cheesesteak. While more expensive, it comes with complementary toppings, including American cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and green bell peppers. “Although it tasted closer to a thick roast beef rather than steak (presumably from its slow-roasted cooking method), the beef was juicy and tender, filling each bite with just enough umami. Cheese was once again fairly scarce as well as the mushrooms. But, the onions and peppers were abundant and flavorful. I just wish they had been cooked down for a tiny bit longer to become a little more soft and a little less crunchy. Overall, it’s a filling and satisfactory sandwich,” she says.

Hillstone and Houston’s French Dip

Hillstone and Houston’s, which is basically the same restaurant, have the most delicious French Dip sandwiches, in my opinion. With super-tender meat served on a soft, warm bun, with the most delightful horseradish sauce and au jus I’ve ever had, it is a must-order. It is tasty with the chain’s trademark shoestring fries. According to a former employee, “this sandwich is cut to order from their prime rib on bread that is made in house each morning.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s Philly Cheesesteaks

Head to Jersey Mike’s for a Philly cheesesteak as close to authentic as you will get outside of the Keystone State. “Call me crazy but Jersey Mikes makes a pretty damn good cheesesteak for a national chain,” writes a Redditor. “i like their cheesesteaks. The big kahuna is my favorite,” agrees another. “The Jersey mikes Philly is better than many NJ cheesesteaks at the local sandwich spots that are not cheesesteak specific,” a third says. “I do like their Cheesesteaks,, obviously it’s not as good as some of the top tier places in Philly itself but for a national chain it’s definitely way above average,” another adds.

The Capital Grille Ribeye Steak Sandwich

If you want a gourmet steak sandwich, head to The Capital Grille. The Ribeye Steak Sandwich with Caramelized Onions and Havarti is $36 on the lunch menu. “Prime ribeye cut daily by our in-house butcher, served on a French roll and topped with horseradish cream and 15-year aged balsamic,” reads the menu description. If you aren’t quite so hungry, you can order the Miniature Tenderloin Sandwiches with Mushrooms and Herb Cheese for $24, “hand-cut tenderloin topped with a mix of roasted mushrooms and housemade herb cheese and served on a brioche bun.” Both are made to order with your meat temperature preference.

Arby’s Beef ‘N Chedder

Arby’s classic, the Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar sandwich, is a true bargain for fast-food eaters. The fast food chain recently revamped it. “We took our famous roast beef, topped it with Cheddar cheese sauce and zesty Red Ranch and served it on a toasted onion roll. And then we said ‘I told you so,'” they write in the menu description. ETNT writer Jess Kelly explains that it “kind of reminds” her of the classic North Shore beef from Massachusetts. “It’s topped with delicious cheddar cheese sauce and a little bit of their red ranch, bringing together bold flavors and textures,” she says. “Arby’s sauce is essential on the beef n cheddar,” a Redditor adds.

Charleys Philly Cheesesteak

Out of all the fast food cheesesteaks, our reviewer, Megan Hageman, selected Charleys as the best. “If I had to guess who the champion of cheesesteaks would be before indulging in a single one it would have to be Charleys. If you’re going to brand yourself as the expert on a particular type of sandwich, then it better be good, right?” she writes, adding that the fast food chain “likes to marry traditional cheesesteak components with ingredients more synonymous with a hoagie–another Philadelphia-born sandwich type. This means its combination of steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese is additionally topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle for a diverse flavor and bold experience.” The sandwich is delicious, “from bun to pickle, with the meat standing as the most impressive component,” she continues. “The steak blends with the mushrooms, peppers, and onions, creating a stuffed pepper-like filling that’s flavorful with plenty of umami notes. I also very much enjoy the veggie toppings here. The lettuce, tomatoes, and even the pickle provide a touch of freshness to something that’s mostly heavy and oily. Plus, the hoagie roll is to die for. Similar to a soft and fluffy French baguette, I could eat it all by itself. I guess Charleys really has cracked the cheesesteak code and I’m happy to report the chain is worthy of its ambitious name.”