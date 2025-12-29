Chefs say this chain serves smoked sausage plates with standout flavor, texture, and technique.

Smoked sausage plates are the ultimate comfort food—hearty, flavorful, and downright satisfying. But not every chain restaurant can nail juicy, perfectly smoked sausages with just the right seasoning and sides. Butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, Founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth, breaks down what makes the perfect plate—and shares the chain that does it best.

Why Sausage-Making is an Art

Chef Thomas is a third-generation Swiss butcher and reveals a behind-the-scenes look into what makes a sausage (in a non-graphic way). “I grew up in our butcher shop, where sausage making happened almost daily,” he says. “It’s equal parts craft and art—blending meat, fat, and seasoning, pressing it into casings, and then moving on to the real test: smoking the sausage to perfection.” He explains, “We all know the American ritual of throwing sausages on the BBQ, but butcher-style smoking is a different story. Sausages are either gently steamed first, then hung in a smokehouse for hours, or blitz-smoked quickly—everything depends on the wood.”

Why the Type of Wood Used to Smoke Sausage Matters

Wood matters when it comes to smoking sausage. “My father sourced his blend from a local sawmill—a mix of hardwood and pine—that became the backbone of his award-winning smoked sausages,” says Chef Thomas. “Not only was my father a Metzgermeister, he earned several gold medals for his signature sausages, including a smoked bratwurst and my all-time favorite: a traditional Nidwaldner farm-style smoked sausage, a beef-and-pork blend with backfat.” He adds, “These sausages were deeply local, bearing the mark of AOP—controlled, regional, and authentic. True local masterpieces.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olympia Provisions

Sausage making is a passion that “runs deep” for Chef Thomas, and he says modern makers are getting it right. “Olympia Provisions in Portland is a standout—an artisanal charcuterie producer with restaurant locations and a serious commitment to European-style sausages, he says. “Founder Elias Cairo trained in Switzerland, and that discipline shows in every link.”

Lottie’s

If you’re looking to make smoked sausage at home, Lottie’s is a brand that Chef Thomas recommends.

“The best smoked sausage brand is always subjective because it depends on what you’re craving—spicy, savory, herby, or deeply traditional,” he says. ” While many reach for mass-market brands, I tend to favor small, regional producers and one standout is Lottie’s, a true farm-to-fork maker,” Chef Thomas explains. “Their classic The Lottie delivers bold flavor with just the right touch of smoke—enough to enhance a robust, smoky sweetness without overpowering the sausage itself.”

Can’t Beat a Costco Hot Dog

While it’s not a restaurant chain, Chef Thomas can’t pass up a Costco hot dog when the craving strikes. “For sheer price-to-quality value? The Costco hot dog still reigns supreme.”