7 “Famous” Chain Restaurant Dishes Diners Say Are a Total Rip-Off

Diners say these famous signature menu items are no longer worth the price.

Certain restaurant chains, both sit-down casual spots and fast-food staples, have become famous for specific dishes diners love (or at least, they used to). Sadly some of those signature menu items are no longer worth the price, according to diners who are convinced the quality and/or portion sizes have gone down, even while prices have gone up. So which restaurants are people complaining about? Here are seven famous chain restaurant dishes diners say are simply not good value any more.

Chili’s Baby Back Ribs

Chili’s will always be synonymous with Baby Back Ribs thanks to that insanely effective marketing jingle, but some diners say the marketing is the best part about these ribs. “The ribs have been completely ruined with the changing of the recipe,” one diner complained. “The new ribs don’t have much flavor or spice content, they no longer have that original bark of spice on it and lost the meat falling right off the bone.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s Big Arch

If there’s no such thing as bad publicity, McDonald’s Big Arch burger was briefly the most talked-about “delicious product” on the internet thanks to CEO Chris Kempczinski’s attempts to eat the new menu item. “I just can’t bring myself to do it. I can buy two double cheeseburgers and two McChickens for the same price as one Big Arch,” one Redditor said about the price, which is $12 for the burger alone in some locations.

Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ Onion

Outback Steakhouse’s classic Bloomin’ Onion appetizer is shrinking while prices continue to rise, some diners say. “They are using smaller onions which uses less batter which soaks up less oil which has significantly increased in price. Your arteries are the winners in this shrinkflation,” one Redditor said.

Cracker Barrel Biscuits

Diners are unhappy with a perceived dip in quality with Cracker Barrel’s biscuits, saying they don’t taste made-from-scratch any more. “We ate at a CB recently and noticed the biscuits weren’t very good. Odd texture, not very warm, and just not very flavorful. It’s interesting what small changes can do,” one commented.

Panera Sandwiches

Panera’s sandwiches and baked goods aren’t worth the price anymore, some former fans say. “It had been a while since I’d had Panera, so I was surprised by how expensive it’s become when I ordered the other day! The sandwiches were subpar and overpriced, the fruit cup wasn’t fresh and only had 2 types in it, but the soup in a bread bowl was just as delicious as I remembered (and fairly priced), so I may eventually go back for that… but really only that,” one commented.

Wendy’s Biggie Deals

Some diners are unhappy with the price of Wendy’s Biggie Deals going up, while the food offered is less. “My company just raised their fees,” one employee said in a Reddit post sharing the “script” workers are supposed to use with customers. “When they told us about them they said talking points are reactive only. Do not tell anyone about the price increases, only respond if they notice/ask.”

Subway subs are no longer worth the price, some customers say, especially since they got rid of the $5 Footlongs. “The ONLY reason to go there was the $5 footlongs. Like yes it’s kinda mid but at least it’s cheap! They dont even have that anymore, it’s the same gross sandwich and it’s like $13-$17 now, like the entire point of Subway is gone,” one Redditor complained.