7 Fast-Food Items Shoppers Say Are Getting Too Expensive

Fast food is not cheap these days, and customers are choosing not to spend money on what they consider to be overpriced options. KFC recently admitted the company needs to get back to basics, and last year McDonald’s also acknowledged the chain was seen as too expensive by people who expected fast food to be, if not cheap, at least affordable. The major chains now offer extremely competitive deals but mostly through their apps, which not all customers are on board with. High prices don’t necessarily correlate with low quality, but when they do, people get understandably annoyed. Here are seven fast food items shoppers say are just too expensive to justify.

KFC Chicken and Biscuits

KFC’s chicken and biscuits are no longer worth the high prices, customers say. “How does anyone enjoy this? It’s bland and mushy and quite feels like the joy was sucked out of the chicken. The biscuits are too healthy and are barely buttered. The fries are good though, I feel they hold a candle to McDonald’s,” one disappointed Redditor said. “Prices are higher and quality is lower. That’s why I rarely go out anymore,” another responded.

McDonald’s Snack Wraps

Some McDonald’s fans are unhappy with the Snack Wrap prices. One Redditor posted a screenshot showing a Snack Wrap Meal came out to $10.99. “Is anyone else’s location charging more than $2.99 for the snack wrap?” they asked. “$2.99 here and $10.69 for the meal. The meal comes with 2 Snack Wraps, but that’s still crazy,” one Redditor responded. The Snack Wraps have been selling like gangbusters so despite the complaints, people are buying them.

Shake Shack Shackburger

Even the most basic burger on the Shake Shack menu is pricey, people say. “When I looked at the pricing I was already stuck in line so I just ordered ‘a hamburger’ not realizing they don’t automatically do veggies I guess. Most expensive meat and bread only I have ever gotten,” one disappointed customer said. “Shake Shack has become wildly unaffordable,” an anonymous employee shared. “Back then, we would have our prices be relatively high, but we would always make up for it in the excellent service we provided. We would have ample staffing to ensure that every guest who came in felt cared for. Now? We just drop your food off, run back, and repeat. We’re not as hospitable as we used to be, and the price climbed.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway Ham Sub

Guests are not impressed with the quality of meat in a Subway Ham Sub. “Literally every ingredient is much worse tasting now. It’s unbelievable,” one Redditor said. “They actually put more meat now, at least on the ham sub. Used to be 4 slices for a 6inch, now it’s 5-6 depending on the employee. But the bread is SOO much worse, and the meats are lower quality too.”

Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch

Like the other major chains, Taco Bell has introduced major new value menu items, but some customers are still appalled with a la carte prices. “I use my Fire rewards on CGC and buy more reasonable stuff to supplement. You can play the game or not eat CGCs,” one fan recommended (that’s actually a smart idea).

Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Wendy’s iconic Spicy Chicken is much too expensive without the app deals, customers say. “Just had my first Wendy’s spicy chicken in a year, this patty used to be twice the size. I can’t imagine what the ‘value’ crispy chicken sandwich looks like if this is the premium one. I feel robbed,” one Redditor said.

Shake Shack Avocado Bacon Chicken

Once considered the most expensive fast-food item in the U.S., fans don’t dislike the Shake Shack Avocado Bacon Chicken sandwich itself but can’t get on board with the prices. “Definitely not worth the price, but if work is buying than I’ll enjoy myself a shroomstack,” one Redditor said.