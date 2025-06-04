7 Chain Restaurant Fish Sandwiches Made With 100% Pure Ingredients

Americans love fish sandwiches, and these days there are plenty more on offer than just the (iconic) McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. Customers craving something aside from burgers or chicken sandwiches are spoiled for choice with seafood options, but not all sandwiches are made with good quality, pure ingredients. Luckily many are, and the list is growing thanks to savvy consumers being much more demanding about what they expect for their money’s worth. Here are seven chain restaurant fish sandwiches made with real ingredients.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a fan-favorite for good reason: The taste and quality is second to none. “Caught in the icy North Atlantic, our fish is hand cut, hand battered and cooked to order. Topped with a Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce featuring olives, capers and sweet relish, crisp lettuce and Wisconsin Cheddar,” the company says.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

This list would not be complete without including the Filet-O-Fish, and if you can get a double so much the better (seriously, it’s a game changer). “We use wild-caught Alaska Pollock for our Filet-O-Fish® sandwich in the U.S., which is 100% sourced from sustainable fisheries. Why is sustainable fish so important to us? Because it helps protect our oceans—something that’s important to you,” McDonald’s says.

Popeye’s Classic Flounder Fish Sandwich and Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich is made with a marinated Alaska flounder filet. “That Popeye’s sandwich is the real deal,” one Redditor said. “I was pleasantly surprised by the Popeyes Fish Sandwich. It didn’t really taste like Popeyes anything, it was just an extremely solid fish sandwich,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bojangler Fish Sandwich

Bojangles Bojangler Fish Sandwich is made with a panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock filet, and fans love it. “We’re stepping up our fish sandwich game by introducing the new Bojangler Deluxe,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu and Culinary Innovation at Bojangles, back in March. “Our fans expect big flavor when they come to Bojangles, and this sandwich really brings it. You can’t go wrong combining Bo Sauce and fresh produce with a Bo-seasoned crispy fish filet.”

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is a seasonal item customers can’t get enough of. “Our Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet offers a similar flavor experience to cod with a white flaky meat and comes from the world’s largest certified sustainable fishery,” the company says. “The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock fillet’s buttery flakiness is complimented by savory notes of garlic and onion inspiring our fans’ love of the fish sandwich’s texture, flavor and crispiness.”

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich is made with real, quality filets of wild-caught fish. “Real seafood should be sourced from real sea-places, like, you know, oceans. So that’s exactly where we source our wild-caught Alaska pollock, wild-caught Alaska salmon, and wild-caught north Pacific cod,” the company says.

Captain D’s Giant Fish Sandwich

Captain D’s proudly serves real whole fish filets for menu items like the Giant Fish Sandwich. “As far as we know, we’ve never caught a ‘fish stick.’ That’s why we’ve never served them. In fact, we never serve any of that processed fish you can only find in boxes. And we’re proud to give you real fillets, sliced whole from the tenderloin—the best part of the fish. We then bread or batter it by hand or season and grill it to perfection,” the company says.