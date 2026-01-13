7 Chain Restaurant Pulled Pork Sandwiches Fans Say Are Loaded With Meat

Fans say these chain restaurants pile on the pulled pork with generous, meat-heavy sandwiches.

Barbecuing, smoking, and slow roasting can not only be time-consuming, but generally requires some top-notch, expensive equipment. Maybe you haven’t invested in that yet, or maybe cooking just isn’t your jam and you want a really good pulled pork sandwich that someone else made. Here are 7 chains that fans say serve delicious pulled pork sandwiches.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is consistently brought to the table for having quality food. “First time at Texas Roadhouse and I was not disappointed. The [food] was delicious and service excellent. I got the pulled pork dinner,” a review stated. “The meat was tender and [flavorful]. I loved the loaded mashed potatoes because it was the right amount of cheese, sour cream, and bacon.”

Dinosaur BBQ

Dinosaur BBQ has been a long time favorite of mine, and is definitely worthy of a spot on the list (and it’s not just me that thinks so)! “Been craving bbq, my hubs picked it up on the way home. Pulled pork is moist, brisket tender and juicy as was my dark meat chicken quarter,” a reviewer said on the Facebook page Where Syracuse Eats. “Fantastic trio of ribs, pulled pork, and brisket from Dinosaur BBQ in Syracuse, NY! Mac n cheese was also incredible,” a post said on Reddit.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit serves tender pulled pork that can easily be served as a sandwich. “We ordered the 2-meat plate with brisket and pulled pork for $13.95. It was more than enough for the two of [us] and really good,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. “The brisket was soft and tasty. The pulled port was nicely done – not drowning in sauce like in other places. We had a hearty, tasty meal and it didn’t cost an arm and leg. A perfect dining experience.”

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ is said to have some of the tastiest pulled pork out there, according to fans. “We ate with friends. One had the Smoked Turkey Lunch Plate, one 1/4 Chicken Lunch Plate, One Pulled Pork Lunch Plate and one Sliced Pork Lunch Plate and a take out of Sliced Pork Sandwich with Fries for a mother at home. Everything was delicious,” a reviewer said on a Tripadvisor review.

Smokey Bones

The chain restaurant, Smokey Bones might be a bit more expensive than other options, but you get what you pay for in this case. According to fans, it’s worth it. “I had the pulled pork sandwich which by itself took me to heaven then there’s a wheel of sauces… packing nothing but additional flavor,” a reviewer said on Yelp. “Price is a little higher than I expected but super worth it if you want a solid bbq experience in this area.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

At 4 Rivers Smokehouse, diners are raving about their pulled pork. “Killer pulled pork sandwich,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. “The sandwich itself would be enough but the jalapeno cornbread takes it over the top! [The] corn side was very good. Ambiance perfect for Biz meeting in a relaxed atmosphere. Will return!” Another said, “I had a terrific pulled pork sandwich. I’m using them to cater an event this weekend! Good food. No cooking.”

Rudy’s Real Texas Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Real Texas Bar-B-Q serves an incredible pulled pork sandwich to their customers, and according to fans, they aren't skimpy about the portions. "Wife and I both had the Pulled Pork BBQ sandwich," a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. "There was way more pulled pork BBQ meat on the sandwich than one would normally eat by themselves but it was so good that we did it anyway. I [thought] it would be good next time to ask for extra bread and split the sandwich between us two older people."