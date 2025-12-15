 Skip to content

5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Pulled Pork Sandwiches 

Fans say these five fast-food chains serve the most satisfying pulled pork sandwiches.
December 15, 2025

Pulled pork sandwiches are a BBQ staple, beloved by fans for its savory, hearty and delicious flavor. While commonly found at a good smokehouse or BBQ joint, what about times when you just want to hit up the drive-thru and get something other than a burger or chicken sandwich? Luckily there are a few restaurants that offer up great options diners love. Here are five fast-food chains that have the best pulled pork sandwiches, according to fans.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dicky's Barbecue Pit / Facebook

The Southern Pulled Pork Sandwich at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a winner. “This classic sandwich features pulled pork that is slow-smoked over hickory wood for 12 hours, then finished with Dickey’s original barbecue sauce, crispy onion and pickle slices and served on a toasted brioche bun,” the chain says. “Great food good people and decent deals, pulled pork sandwiches a must, and bbq beans are amazing,” one diner said.

Quizno’s

Quizno’s BBQ Smokehouse contains hardwood smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pickles and red onions. “The pitmaster just clocked in at Quiznos. Introducing the BBQ Smokehouse Sub—a slow-smoked flavor bomb,” the chain says. “Love Quiznos, the pulled pork is amazing,” one fan said.

Sonic

Some Sonic locations had the limited tim-only Pulled Pork BBQ Cheeseburger: 100% pure beef patty topped with smoked pulled pork, cherrywood smoke sauce, crinkle-cut pickles, and melty American cheese layered between a toasted brioche bun. “The Pulled Pork Cheeseburger is top notch,” one fan said.

Bojangles

Bojangles has a seasonal BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich. “Truthfully, for what it is it’s phenomenal. The pork has a smoky flavor that’s really good and surprising. It’s not, you know, some sort of epic new flavor that BBQ has yet to see, but it’s so damn good to get quickly and makes a great combo with the seasoned fries,” one fan said.

Cook Out

Cook Out has a fantastic BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich on the menu, served with homemade slaw. CookOut BBQ sandwiches are GREAT!” one diner raved. “For fast food barbecue it is surprisingly good,” another fan said.

