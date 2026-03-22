5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Bolognese, According to Chefs

A culinary expert shares the top chain restaurants for the best bolognese.

Bolognese is widely loved for its hearty, savory flavor, which combines slow-cooked meat with a base of onions, carrots and celery. The rich sauce is typically simmered for hours, enhancing its flavor and pairing perfectly with pasta. While the classic Italian sauce can be difficult to perfect, some chain restaurants manage to deliver impressive versions that rival homemade. To find the standouts, Eat This, Not That! asked Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, to share the chain restaurants that serve some of the best Bolognese.

What Makes a Great Bolognese

Bolognese is considered easy to make, but certain elements elevate the sauce. “A great Bolognese starts with a slow-simmered meat sauce that builds deep flavor from aromatics, tomatoes, wine, and a blend of beef or pork,” says Chef Dennis. “The key is patience, allowing the sauce to cook long enough for the meat to become tender and the flavors to develop into something rich, savory, and comforting.”

Buca di Beppo

For generous, family-style portions and a fun vibe, Buca di Beppo is the place to go. Plus, the chain’s Bolognese is incredible, according to Chef Dennis. “Buca di Beppo’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce delivers the hearty, comforting flavors people expect from a classic Italian-American dish,” he says. “The sauce is robust and savory, and the generous portions make it perfect for the restaurant’s signature family-style dining.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is a nice balance of casual dining with an upscale atmosphere, making it perfect for date nights. Chef Dennis says the Bolognese is a must-try. “Maggiano’s Bolognese is classic and comforting, with a rich meat sauce that feels like it’s been simmering all afternoon. The generous portions and well-balanced sauce paired with fettuccine make it a standout on their pasta menu.”

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s, a small New England chain, is known for its delicious Bolognese, Chef Dennis says. “Bertucci’s offers a classic take with a savory meat sauce that’s rich without being overly heavy,” he explains. “Their pasta dishes tend to highlight the sauce well, making each bite flavorful and satisfying.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

North Italia

North Italia has two locations — one in Alabama and the other in Arizona. Chef Dennis raves about both the restaurant and its Bolognese. “North Italia takes a more chef-driven approach, often pairing their Bolognese with fresh pasta,” he says. “The sauce is rich, layered, and balanced, delivering that slow-cooked depth you want in a true ragù.”

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen offers spaghetti Bolognese with a signature recipe meat sauce made with ground beef & pork. Chef Dennis loves it. “Bravo! serves a comforting version with a well-seasoned meat sauce that’s hearty and satisfying,” he says. “It’s the kind of dish that highlights the richness of the meat while keeping the tomato base nicely balanced.”