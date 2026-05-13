These restaurant chains serve omelets packed with meat, cheese, and veggies.

One of my favorite breakfast items to order at a restaurant is an omelet, especially if it is stuffed with meat, veggies, and cheese. But is there anything worse than ordering an omelet (sometimes smelled omelette!) only to have it come out with barely any fillings? Luckily, there are some places where you can consistently enjoy a stuffed omelet. Here are 7 restaurant chains serving the best loaded omelets.

First Watch

First Watch is one of the best places to go for an overstuffed omelet. Chef Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger, and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals, is a fan. “First Watch is, for me, hands down one of the best national chains for omelets that taste fresh and made-from-scratch,” she recently told ETNT. “The eggs are soft and fluffy, not browned or dry. You can taste the real butter and fresh ingredients.” The Works Omelet is a cage-free egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Cheddar and Monterey Jack. “I usually wouldn’t review a chain restaurant but First Watch is a solid brunch spot,” one diner said. “Stopped in today with a friend and got ‘The Works’ omelette. Food and service were very good. They also have good pancakes and French toast.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another Broken Egg

If you are craving a stuffed, seafood omelet, head to Another Broken Egg. The Lobster & Brie Omelette is a premium, rich brunch dish featuring sautéed lobster meat, creamy Brie cheese, and champagne butter sauce, while the Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Omelette, features shrimp, crawfish & andouille, red peppers, tomato hollandaise, tomatoes, and green onions.

Village Inn

Village Inn has lots of skillet-loaded omelets on the menu, including the Country Music Star Omelette, a great option for meat-eaters. It comes with house-made sausage, diced ham and onions, topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, country sausage gravy, and bacon. For vegetarians, there is the Tomato Florentine Omelette with tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, and Swiss cheese, topped with mozzarella, Hollandaise, and diced tomatoes.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner has some outstanding 3-egg omelets. The Denver Omelette comes with smoked ham, bell pepper, onion & cheddar cheese while the Bruce’s Meat Lover’s Omelette has smoked ham, thick-cut bacon, link sausage, and jack cheese. “Best spot in town. Food is great and service is extraordinary!!! I love sitting at the counter. Try the Denver omelet. Scrumptious,” one diner shared.

The Original Pancake House

The Original Pancake House uses classic techniques and rich eggs to make its famous omelets, which can be customized with veggies, meats, and cheeses of your choice. “Their omelets are huge and they’re baked in the oven for a light, soufflé-like texture,” Chef Rena says. “They’re golden on the outside but soft and airy inside.” And, they are always stuffed to the max with meat, veggies, and cheese.

Denny’s

Denny’s is another go-to spot for omelets. “Denny’s has that American diner soul–it’s simple, comforting, and available anytime,” chef Rena says. “The eggs are cooked well without being dry,” she says. “My point is, it’s reliable exactly what you want at 2 am or 8 am, and you will not be disappointed.” Again, you can modify any omelets on the menu to your liking.

Waffle House

You can Build-Your-Own-Omelet at Waffle House 24/7, and it is light, fluffy, and loaded with cheese. They use a special technique: vigorously blending eggs (sometimes with a milkshake mixer), quickly cooking them in hot oil on a grill, often with American cheese, with loads of veggies and meats.