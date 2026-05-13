These restaurant chains serve cheesesteaks fans say rival the real thing.

My first introduction to a cheesesteak was in Eugene, Oregon, at the Valley River Center food court during the early 1990s. I don’t remember what chain it was, but I do recall being very impressed as the mall worker griddled my meat, veggies, and cheese and placed them inside a warm hoagie roll, and how the combo of meat, veggies, cheese, and bread just went so well together. Now that I live in Philadelphia, I know a whole lot more about what makes a great cheesesteak, from the quality of the meat and freshness of the bread, to the type of cheese you use. Obviously the best cheesesteaks are in Philly, but you can still enjoy the popular sandwich anywhere in the country. Here are the 7 best cheesesteaks at chain restaurants.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

ETNT reviewer Megan Hageman selected Charleys as one of the best fast-food cheesesteaks. According to her, the chain “likes to marry traditional cheesesteak components with ingredients more synonymous with a hoagie–another Philadelphia-born sandwich type. This means its combination of steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese is additionally topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle for a diverse flavor and bold experience.” The sandwich is delicious, “from bun to pickle, with the meat standing as the most impressive component,” she continues. “The steak blends with the mushrooms, peppers, and onions, creating a stuffed pepper-like filling that’s flavorful with plenty of umami notes. I also very much enjoy the veggie toppings here. The lettuce, tomatoes, and even the pickle provide a touch of freshness to something that’s mostly heavy and oily. Plus, the hoagie roll is to die for. Similar to a soft and fluffy French baguette, I could eat it all by itself. I guess Charleys really has cracked the cheesesteak code and I’m happy to report the chain is worthy of its ambitious name.”

Jersey Mike’s

Lots of fans miantian that Jersey Mike’s cooks up one of the best cheesestakes, “and it’s not even close,” one responded. “Yep. 100%,” another agreed. One Redditor notes that it’s “As fresh as you can get at a chain.” Number 17, Mike’s Famous Philly, features slices of steak, grilled onions, peppers & white American cheese. “This famous Philly cheesesteak is the real deal. It’s grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese,” the brand writes.

Philly’s Best

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Philly’s Best serves the most authentic cheesesteak in California. One of the reasons why this cheesesteak rules the west coast? They only use Amoroso rolls, a classic Philly staple. Then there are the sweet peppers and all the other fixings. “I order the Philly cheesesteak with grilled onions paired with cheesesteak fries and it never disappoints. The meat is flavorful and the onions are perfectly cooked. Everything comes together really well! I’ve tried a lot of places looking for the best Philly cheesesteak and this one is still my number one so far,” a Yelper says. “Philly sandwich was hot, very fresh hot off the grill style cooking; several cheeses to choose from too! Literally best Philly sandwich ever. Friendly, cordial staff too,” adds another.

Penn Station

Penn Station East Coast Subs serves a great Philly sandwich for a chain sub shop. “I prefer Penn Stations. Its a grease bomb. Just as the Philly was intended to be,” one diner writes. “Penn station blows the two away. Firehouse is better for more traditional sub, but a little pricey for what you get… and Jersey Mike’s is kind of a close third- better selection than the other two, but the quality isn’t there,” another agrees.

Capriotti’s

Capriotti’s Steak & Cheese is another solid option for a Philly-style cheesesteak. While “a little on the pricey side,” they are “very good,” according to diners across the country. There is both a Classic Cheesesteak with grilled steak, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions, and an upgraded American Wagyu Cheesesteak made with 100% American Wagyu Prime Grade Beef from Snake River Farms, white American cheese, mushrooms, and onions. You ca add hot or sweet peppers to either.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is another sandwich chain option, regularly “slept on” and deserves to be on the list of the best steak and cheese subs. Their version is piled high with slices of sauteed steak, caramelized onions, bell peppers, melted provolone, and all the fixings. “Firehouse just feels different from a lot of other chains, if that makes sense. Also, their pickles and brownies slap,” another agreed.

Texadelphia

Texadelphia is a cheesesteak sandwich restaurant chain established in Austin, Texas in 1981 by Philadelphia native Joel Stanley, and is truly in a league of its own, per diners. “I was admittedly shocked by this place. I’m a northeastern transplant in Austin and this was THE best cheesesteak I’ve ever had. The bread was the freshest and softest, meat was perfectly favored and not bland, and the cheese and onions complemented the sandwich. Ironically I didn’t get any of the “texas” toppings given that that’s what makes this place so unique but I loved it simple as it was,” a Yelper says.