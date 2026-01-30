9 Chain Restaurants for the Best French Dip Sandwich, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain spots serving tender French dips with rich au jus and perfectly toasted rolls.

A great French dip should feel indulgent without being messy, comforting without being heavy, and rich without tasting flat. That balance is harder to achieve than it sounds, especially at chain restaurants built for speed and scale. Still, chefs say a few chains have figured out how to make it work—serving tender beef, well-chosen bread, and au jus that actually adds flavor. Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite chains for the classic sandwich and for connoisseurs of the French Dip, we threw in a few local must-trys in New York and Los Angeles.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has 571 locations across the country and is beloved for crave-worthy sandwiches like the French dip. “Their Black Angus roast beef smothered in melted Swiss cheese on a toasty baguette is delicious and is a menu stand out,” says Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s has an interesting twist on its Prime Rib Dipper—it features yellow melted American cheese instead of Provolone, Swiss, or Mozzarella. It’s a bold choice that works. “Applebee’s French dip sandwich isn’t the traditional take, but that’s what makes it stand out,” says Chef Andrew. “It might not be for everyone, but it has a familiar creaminess and flavor that I enjoy.”

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli feels like a health-conscious comfort food spot—a place where you can eat a real, filling meal and still feel okay about your choices while still getting tasty sandwiches like a French Dip the chain calls The Beefeater. “This sandwich is incredible,” says Chef Andrew. It comes with 1/2 pounds of hot roast beef, Provolone, mayo and it’s toasted on a New Orleans French Bread with a cup of au jus and it comes with chips.” It’s also a large portion and you can easily get two meals out of it,” he says.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse consistently delivers flavorful and quality sandwiches in a casual setting, making it a go-to spot for hot, hearty subs that satisfy every time. “Firehouse has a wide variety of crave-worthy choices, but there’s something special about

the French dip combo,” says Chef Andrew. “The caramelized onion makes the premium roast beef with Provolone cheese stand out in a way that’s so fulfilling you’d never want to order anything else off the menu.”

Arby’s

Arby’s is known for doing roast beef right, so of course, it’s a go-to for many like Chef Andrew. “Arby’s French dip hits the warm, savory, hearty sandwich craving perfectly,” he says. It’s so good that it feels like a treat.”

Hillstone

Hillstone combines high-quality, approachable cuisine with a comfortable, slightly upscale casual vibe. It’s the kind of place that feels special without being intimidating. Their French dip might be pricey, but it’s well worth it. “The French dip is a buzzed-about menu staple that diners love,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “The sandwich is rich and tender, served with tasty au jus and crispy shoestring fries. You can always expect a well-made meal here.”

Langer’s Deli

Langer’s Deli in Los Angeles is best known for its pastrami, but its French Dip is also worth a try. “They stack tender beef on a toasted baguette-style roll and serve it with rich au jus,” says Chef Corrie. “This version feels a bit more refined for anyone looking for an upgraded classic.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Philippe The Original

Philippe’s is one of LA’s historic and iconic spots, delivering a classic French dip tied to both the city’s culinary heritage and a genuinely satisfying sandwich experience. “Philippe’s is known as one of the original creators of the French dip, and they keep things classic,” explains Chef Corrie. “Their sandwich has roast beef on a roll dipped right into natural gravy, and you can add cheese if you want. It’s a simple, legendary sandwich with real history.”

Salt Hank’s

Salt Hank’s is New York City’s West Village gem that turns a classic sandwich into an experience — with great flavors, crafted with care, and served with a side of foodie culture and hype that keep fans coming back (or waiting in line). “The sandwich is loaded with tender meat and caramelized onions, and comes with a side of rich jus for dipping,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s a great mix of comfort food and chef skill.”