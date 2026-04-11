7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Catfish and Golden Hush Puppies

These top restaurant chains serve crispy catfish and savory sides.

Fried catfish and hush puppies is a classic Southern seafood dish popular across the U.S., a delicious staple menu item in Cajun and soul food cuisine. While you’re more likely to find the catfish/hush puppies combo in the South, many restaurant chains have this meal on the menu, whether it’s an everyday item or a Friday fish fry special. Here are seven chain restaurants with the best fried catfish plates and golden, savory hush puppies.

Catfish Deweys

Catfish Deweys offers guests all-you-can eat options diners love. “Our specialty, fried USA catfish fillets offered daily all you can eat! Served with choice of side plus hush-puppies and coleslaw,” the chain says. “It’s not my first time here but I came for the all you can eat catfish,” one fan said. “It’s hot & fresh… those hush puppies were worth indulging prior to the main.”

Eat My Catfish

Eat My Catfish has several delicious options on the menu: The Catfish Dinner is served with 2 regular sides and hushpuppies. There’s also a Chicken & Catfish Combo (2 pieces U.S. farm-raised catfish, 2 pieces fresh Arkansas chicken tenders, served with 2 regular sides and hushpuppies). Catfish is also on the lunch specials menu.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s Hand-Breaded Catfish plate comes with tender catfish, hand-breaded in a signature southern-style breading and served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies. The chain also has similar options like the Southern-Style White Fish, also served with two sides and hush puppies.

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp

Diners at Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp can get something truly special—a Whole Catfish, made from bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection, paired with tasty Corn Fritters. Those who prefer a boneless option can opt for the Catfish Strips which are big, meaty strips coated with a homemade cornmeal breading.

Flying Fish

Diners at seafood chain Flying Fish can enjoy fried catfish baskets, po’boys, and platters with a basket of hush puppies on the side. “I ate a catfish po’boy on garlic bread, and the Mrs. ordered shrimp. Sides were fries and hush puppies,” one fan said. “We were thoroughly [impressed] with the quality and flavor of the food. This place is a winner.”

JJ Fish & Chicken

JJ Fish & Chicken has a Catfish Fillet dinner on the menu, served with fries or coleslaw, and hush puppies as an appetizer. There’s also a Catfish Nuggets dinner option, and alternative fish like whiting, walleye, orange roughy, and more. The Fried Mushroom and Fried Okra appetizer is great for people who love savory vegetables.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sharks Fish & Chicken

Sharks Fish & Chicken has savory fried catfish and hush puppies on the menu in several varieties. The chain also has ocean perch, tilapia, buffalo fish, and more. Those who want to try a little of everything can opt for the combos or family dinner options.