5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Catfish, According to Chefs

Fried catfish is a Southern staple that you’ll find at family gatherings and menus across the region. It’s often served with hushpuppies, cole slaw or greens and it’s a beloved dish when done right. Whether you’re a die-hard seafood lover or just looking to try the popular Southern meal, there are certain spots that stand above the rest. To find out the best places for fried catfish, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to reveal their go-to chains. From casual diners to regional gems, here are the spots chefs actually recommend.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s fried catfish plate comes with two nicely seasoned pieces of fillets, two hush puppies, your choice of two sides and cornbread or biscuits. It’s the top place Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS goes for the popular comfort food dish. “For fried catfish, Cracker Barrel deserves more credit than it gets”, he says. “It fits the vibe, and it actually tastes like catfish.”

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux’s Seafood Kitchen serves a fried catfish plate that also includes shrimp, or you can get a seafood platter that features two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp & stuffed crab. You can’t go wrong with either option, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Pappadeaux’s fried catfish stands out because they focus on quality and technique, very important things on my criteria list,” he says. “The catfish fillets are fresh, lightly seasoned, and fried perfectly. Giving them a crispy exterior and tender, flaky interior. From a chef’s perspective, achieving that balance is key, the batter should enhance the fish and not overpower it.” Chef Dennis adds, “What really takes it from just good to great for me, is the consistency. Each piece is cooked evenly, with just the right amount of crunch and flavor. It’s a great example of how attention to detail and proper frying technique can elevate any dish.”

Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill

Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill has a handful of locations in five different states and according to Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply, the small chain serves the best fried catfish. “Good catfish is a clean fry, body and seasoning which enhances without overpowering,” he explains. “What’s great about their catfish is quietly exquisite: cornmeal crust, golden edges and a bite that has that taste of freshness from the dock,” he says.

The Boiling Crab

The Boiling Crab is a fun hands-on dining experience known for its Cajun-inspired food served in bags. It’s delicious food that isn’t overpriced and the fried catfish is a must-try, according to Gunterman. “The crust stays crisp without being greasy, and the fish tastes clean and fresh—like it came straight from the dock,” he says. “The fry is thin and equal, never dry.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

David’s Catfish House

David’s Catfish House is a small Mississippi chain that delivers incredible catfish, Gunterman says. “Their catfish is golden, slightly sweet, and cooked to hold its body,” he explains. “The breading only gives brevity, but not volume and the freshness can be enjoyed in each bite. Just simple honest frying.”