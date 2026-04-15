5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Hot Roast Beef Sandwiches, According to Diners

Diners highlight chain restaurants known for top hot roast beef sandwiches.

Being from Western New York, I grew up with a staple called beef on weck from Charlie the Butcher (among other local restaurants carrying their version of the sandwich). The slab of flavorful, perfectly cooked hot roast beef carved right in front of you is dipped in au jus and served with horseradish on a soft bun coated with coarse salt and caraway seeds. If you don’t happen to live near Western New York, and now I’ve made you hungry for a hot roast beef sandwich, here are some of the best you can get from chain restaurants scattered throughout the US, according to diners.

Charlie the Butcher

A fairly local chain, but I might get chased out of Buffalo with pitchforks if I don’t mention Charlie the Butcher. Next time you head to Western New York to check out Niagara Falls and do a bit of sightseeing, be sure to stop at one of their many locations to try the famous beef on weck. “I was craving a classic beef on weck and wanted the real Buffalo experience — nailed it. The sandwich was perfect, the service was spot-on, and the place had that laid-back, local vibe where you feel like part of the crowd. Shared some laughs (and sauerkraut) with the regulars. Great lunch spot… I even went back for round two,” a Yelp reviewer said. Pro tip from a local, save room for the homemade cookies and the mustard potato salad.

Arby’s

Love them or hate them, it feels wrong not to mention Arby’s. No matter how many good quality, freshly roasted beef, hand carved that I have, I still love a regular Arby’s roast beef sandwich with that tangy, acidic Arby’s sauce. “Love the roast beef sandwich with Arby’s sauce and the potato cakes,” a reviewer said. “All in all, fantastic.”

Lion’s Choice

Lion’s Choice serves tender, perfectly cooked roast beef sandwiches to their customers, prioritizing the quality and consistency of the beef. “I had the Italian beef sandwich and it was sooooo good definitely look forward to going back,” a reviewer said.

Portillo’s

At Portillo’s, they’re famous for their sandwiches, especially the beef sandwiches. “The beef sandwich was so juicy too, they really pack it with meat, I ended up getting another to keep in the hotel to take home to my husband the next day and it kept really well and he loved it,” a Yelp reviewer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bill & Bob’s Famous Roast Beef

Regionally, Bill & Bob’s Famous Roast Beef is known for making delicious roast beef sandwiches for over 55 years. Order the famous “three-way” roast beef sandwich (nicknamed a North Shore beef, generally consisting of at least three ingredients including beef, barbecue sauce, and American cheese), they’re incredible! “Bill & Bobs,” a Reddit user suggested, with others following up, saying “this is the way. Also they have some of the best fries on the North Shore.” Another said, “my personal favorite, one of the best outside of Nick’s in Beverly.”