5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Roast Beef, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the top chains serving tender, flavorful roast beef that truly delivers.

Roast beef may be a classic comfort food, but not every restaurant chain gets it right. Good roast beef is made with quality meat and cooked to perfection. While it’s a fan favorite, many chains don’t deliver on taste or use top-notch ingredients, making the meal a big disappointment. With that in mind, there are a few places that serve standout roast beef. To find out which chains come through, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks to share his favorite choices. Here are his five top five picks for chains with the best roast beef.

Arby’s: The Classic Fast-Food Favorite

Arby’s roast beef sandwiches have been a fan favorite for decades–who doesn’t love the classic Beef N’ Cheddar with the chain’s special sauce? It’s been a longtime must-have for a reason and it’s one of Chef Corrie’s go-tos. “Whether you stick with the simple, satisfying Classic or go for the indulgent, cheesy Beef ‘N Cheddar, it hits the spot,” he says. He explains, “For a deeper savory kick, their French Dip options with a side of warm au jus for dipping make you feel like you’re getting a real treat, all from a drive-thru window.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jersey Mike’s: The Deli-Counter Experience

While Jersey Mike’s is a big chain with over 3,000 locations nationwide, it still has a neighborhood vibe that knows how to pile on the flavor. “Their roast beef isn’t just a filling; it’s a high-quality cold cut, sliced paper-thin and loaded with your choice of toppings and bread,” says Chef Corrie. The sandwiches are always fresh, high-quality and remain true to a delicious “deli-style” that wows. According to Chef Corrie, “You get the sense you’re eating something crafted, not just assembled, which is a big part of its appeal.”

RELATED: 5 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Pot Roast Dinners



Firehouse Subs: The Hearty, Steamed Sub

Whether you’re in the mood for a tasty hot French Dip or cold roast beef with cheese and all the toppings, Firehouse Subs stands out. “Firehouse Subs is for when you want a roast beef sandwich that’s big, warm, and wonderfully juicy,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s the kind of satisfying, flavor-packed sub that leaves you fully content.”

Top Round: The Gourmet Take

Top Round has two locations–Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale, with one more opening soon in Las Vegas. While it’s just starting to expand, Top Round is already generating buzz. It’s a spot Chef Corrie loves and can’t recommend enough. “They approach their sandwiches with a chef’s mindset, starting with all-natural beef, slow-roasting (which takes up to 10 hours) and slicing it fresh when you order,” he says. Chef Corrie explains, “There are no fillers or shortcuts here, and you can taste the difference. Eating one of their sandwiches feels less like grabbing fast food and more like enjoying a premium deli creation.”

Lion’s Choice: The Regional Secret

Lion’s Choice, a regional chain in Missouri, has been serving exceptional roast beef since 1976 and Chef Corrie explains why it’s such a crowd-pleasing hotspot. “They slow-roast their beef for maximum tenderness and juiciness and slice it fresh for you,” he says. “It’s simple, yet perfectly executed, which is why Lion’s Choice has grown a large fanbase over the years.”