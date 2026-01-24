5 Steakhouse Chains Still Carving Roast Beef Tableside

These steakhouse chains still deliver the classic tableside roast beef carving experience.

Having roast beef carved tableside feels truly celebratory—the spectacle is all part of the fun. Not only is it a special experience, but in some cases (for example when prime rib is being served) diners can have the exact temperature of meat they want, with the luxury of watching it being carved right in front of them. If you want to enjoy this fun ritual, here are five restaurants where you can still have your roast beef expertly carved right at the table.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is famous for carving up beautifully cooked prime rib right at the table for appreciative diners. These experts are “carving perfect slabs of glistening roasted beef as rare or well done as you’ve requested, anointing the meat with a rich au jus, and producing, from various mysterious compartments in the silver cart, mashed potatoes, gravy, and your choice of creamed spinach, creamed corn and/or buttered peas,” the chain says.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão diners get to enjoy a variety of delicious meats carved right at the table, like the iconic Picanha (prime part of the top sirloin). “Our signature steak, picanha represents the art and science of churrasco cooking,” the chain says. “Lightly seasoned with rock salt and sliced thin, it is tender with a robust flavor. There would be no churrasco without picanha.”

Rodizio Grill

Brazilian steakhouse chain Rodizio Grill serves up a variety of meats expertly carved at the table. Cuts like Fraldinha and Picanha are perfectly seasoned and carved tableside by Rodizio Gauchos. "Our meats are sliced thin to capture the tenderness and flavor produced by our slow-roasting process," the chain says.

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse serves up delicious Beef Tenderloin, Beef Ribs, and much more right at the table. “Amazing food and excellent service! The meats were perfectly cooked, very flavorful, and served fresh nonstop,” one happy diner said.

Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is another Brazilian steakhouse serving up delicious beef tableside. “On to the variety of meats we had the pleasure of tasting. My favorite of the night was the spicy sirloin. The juices, seasoning and the best part of was the kick of heat. Every bite was tender, juicy and flavorful,” one diner said.