5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Lasagna Bolognese, According to Chefs

These are the chain restaurants serving up the best lasagna bolognese, as picked by a culinary expert.

Lasagna Bolognese is a signature dish from Bologna, where it’s considered a true culinary staple. It delivers a perfect mix of comfort, richness, and depth of flavor that few dishes can match, and gives diners a home-cooked feeling they crave. While homemade is tough to beat, Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, says there are a few chains that serve a worthy dish.

What Makes a Great Lasagna Bolognese

“A great lasagna Bolognese is all about layers,” Chef Dennis explains. ” When sheets of pasta, rich meat ragù, creamy béchamel or cheese, and slow-simmered tomato sauce come together, the result is a dish that’s deeply flavorful and wonderfully comforting.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy

For a polished, yet comfortable atmosphere and good food, Maggiano’s Little Italy is the place to go. According to Chef Dennis, the Mom’s Lasagna is a must-try. “Maggiano’s is known for generous portions and classic Italian-American comfort food, and their lasagna delivers,” he says. “The layers of pasta, meat sauce, and cheese create a rich and satisfying dish.”

Spaghetti Warehouse

Spaghetti Warehouse is a small chain in Ohio that Chef Dennis raves about. “Spaghetti Warehouse takes lasagna to another level with its impressive 15-layer version,” he says. “The stacked layers create a hearty, indulgent dish that delivers plenty of rich meat sauce, pasta, and cheese in every bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buca di Beppo

Bring a hefty appetite when you’re dining at Buca di Beppo. The portions are huge, the food is delicious and the value is unbeatable. “Buca di Beppo’s lasagna is bold and hearty, served family-style with plenty of meat sauce and cheese,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s rich, filling, and designed to deliver classic Italian-American flavor.”

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill serves reliable, flavorful Italian-American food in a setting that feels a step above typical chain dining without being too expensive or formal. Chef Dennis says the lasagna is crave-worthy.”Carrabba’s prepares a well-balanced version with layers of pasta, meat sauce, and creamy cheeses. The flavors are rich but not overwhelming, making it a comforting and satisfying entrée.”

Bertucci’s

Bertucci’s combines casual comfort with a signature, old-school Italian feel, especially centered around its brick-oven cooking. While the pizza might be the draw, the Lasagna Rustica should not be overlooked.”Bertucci’s Lasagna Rustica is a hearty, traditional take on the classic baked pasta dish,” Chef Dennis explains. “The layers of pasta, savory meat sauce, and melted cheeses come together for a comforting entrée that showcases the restaurant’s rustic Italian style.”