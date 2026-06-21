5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Loaded Baked Potatoes, According to Chefs

Chefs share where to find the most satisfying loaded baked potatoes.

Not only are potatoes incredibly versatile, but they’re also one of the most comforting foods on any menu. While they can be prepared countless ways, few versions are as satisfying as a loaded baked potato. Packed with toppings like melted cheese, crispy bacon, sour cream, butter, and green onions, a well-made baked potato can be just as memorable as the main course. Some chain restaurants have turned a spud into a signature item, serving oversized potatoes loaded with flavor and enough toppings to make a meal on their own. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs and food experts to share their favorite chain restaurants for loaded baked potatoes.

McAlister’s Deli

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The loaded baked potatoes at McAlister’s Deli steal the show. The giant spuds are a full meal, piled high with toppings like cheese, bacon, sour cream, and green onions. Their hearty size, customizable options, and comfort-food appeal have made them one of the chain’s most popular menu items. “Most restaurants treat baked potatoes like a side dish, but McAlister’s gives them center-stage treatment with a variety of toppings and flavor combinations,” says Chef Cassi, Chef Cassi’s Table. “Whether you’re craving something classic or a little more indulgent, there’s an option that feels like a complete meal rather than an afterthought.”

City BBQ

City BBQ offers loaded baked potatoes for a limited time every now and then, and according to Leigh Loper, Associate Culinary Director at The Culinary Edge, they are the “best.” She explains, “Unlike everyone else, they fry potato halves so that they are nice and crispy, before fluffing and seasoning the interior and piling it high with in-house smoked meats and a ladle of queso.” Chef Leigh adds, “The texture of the potato with smokey meat and tangy sauces really takes it to the next level.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is beloved for its affordable, high-quality steaks, but the sides are also noteworthy, especially the loaded baked potato. “For loaded baked potatoes, Texas Roadhouse is probably the clearest answer,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “That kind of side just belongs there. It feels like part of the meal, not something added on at the last second.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

For a more upscale night out, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is always a top-notch experience that is worth the pricey bill. “Fleming’s shows that doing the classics perfectly is the key to success,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. “Their loaded baked potato is a lesson in precision and balance–the skin is crispy, and the inside is fork-tender, giving them the perfect texture,” he explains. What’s also great about the loaded baked potatoes at Fleming’s is the amount of toppings. “They use just the right amount of butter and sour cream to make the potato richer without making it soggy, which lets the flavors of the high-quality cheese and crunchy bacon mix perfectly,” Chef Corrie points out.

Wendy’s

Besides their fresh, never-frozen burgers, Wendy’s also delivers on its baked potatoes, and Chef Corrie is a big fan. “Wendy’s is one of the few big fast-food chains that has mastered the loaded baked potato, which makes it a special and important place,” he says. The Bacon & Cheese potato is a quick, comforting, and surprisingly healthy fast food choice. Putting their famous, spicy chili on the Chili & Cheese version is a great idea because it brings out the best flavors of their menu.”