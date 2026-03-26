4 Chain Restaurants with the Best Margaritas, According to a Mixologist

An expert mixologist ranks the four chain restaurants with the best margaritas.

Whether you love them spicy, classic, fruity, frozen, or on the rocks, margaritas are delicious. No matter your mood, a well-made margarita always seems to hit the spot. Even people who don’t usually gravitate toward cocktails often find them easy to enjoy, thanks to their bright citrus flavor, balanced sweetness and not-too-boozy taste.

But not every margarita lives up to the hype. While some lean too sugary or rely on pre-made mixes, others strike that perfect balance of fresh lime, quality tequila, and just the right touch of sweetness. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! turned to Sanwar Mal Khokhar, Mixologist & Beverage Program Leader, Sanjh Restaurant & Bar, Irving, Texas, who shared the top four chains that serve worthy margaritas.

What Makes a Great Margarita

Drinks these days are pricey, and if you’re going to spend your hard-earned money on a cocktail, it should be worth it. Here are the key things that take a margarita from mediocre to excellent.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Khokhar, “A great margarita lives or dies on three basic things: a good, clean tequila, fresh lime juice and balance.” He explains, “When someone puts a sour mix in the margarita, the drink is dead. Margarita requires a good blanco and reposado tequila, fresh lime juice and a sweetener that does not overpower the rest of the ingredients.” Khokhar adds, “Another important thing is the salt rim. It is not just to make the drink presentable; it also serves to cut the harshness of tequila and the sharpness of fresh lime. When all these things are lined up, the margarita will be the best.”

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar has been around for years and is experiencing a resurgence in popularity. There are tons of social media videos circulating showing off a great meal for a good value–with fast food prices soaring, you can spend the same amount, but for a quality sit-down meal. In addition to a solid meal, Chili’s also serves good drinks, like the Presidente Margarita, which is Khokhar’s favorite.

“It has Patron silver, grand mariner and fresh lime juice,” he explains. “It is consistent and served always at the right temperature and for the high volume they do across thousands of locations around the country, that kind of quality control is genuinely hard to pull off,” he points out. “The Presidente Margarita is the drink that made a generation of casual diners realize a margarita could actually taste like something.”

On The Border

One of the many appeals about On The Border is that the chain offers familiar, crowd-pleasing dishes—fajitas, enchiladas, tacos, and queso—served in hearty portions. The premium margaritas compliment any item on the menu and Khokhar says they’re a must-try.

“What makes their margarita is the freedom that they give to the guest to choose their tequila,” he explains. “This is the one thing that most of the restaurant chains completely ignore. Their margaritas are citrus-forward, not overly sweet and they pair beautifully with their food instead of competing with it.”

Texas Roadhouse

Go to Texas Roadhouse any day of the week, and you’ll find a line waiting for a table–it’s always packed. Known for affordable, high-quality steak meals, Texas Roadhouse delivers in many ways, including its legendary margaritas.

“Frozen margaritas can have a bad reputation for being too sugary or not strong enough, but Texas Roadhouse proves that theory wrong,” says Khokhar. He shares, “Few chain restaurants have the best frozen margaritas without fake lime, powder or premix, and that is the key behind a good frozen margarita.” He adds, “For a steakhouse chain, the bar program always plays a very important role, and Texas Roadhouse does justice with their drinks, especially margaritas.”

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Applebee’s is beloved for a few simple reasons: it’s easy, familiar and reliably satisfying. The chain is also a great value–you can usually find limited-time offers and free or discounted appetizers. It’s a go-to spot for Khokhar when he’s craving a good margarita.

“Applebee’s does one of the best seasonal margaritas I’ve had over the past couple of years,” he says. Their main focus is also on using fresh lime juice. The classic margarita on a specific price point has gained attention.” He adds, “The margaritas are fulfilling and at a great price point. Sometimes that is exactly what the guest needs: a quality margarita within a price limit. Their Dollarita margarita is also getting some real attention.”