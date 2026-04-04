5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatball Subs, According to Chefs

A chef ranks the five best meatball subs you can find at chain restaurants.

Meatball subs hit that perfect comfort food trifecta: hearty, cheesy and saucy. A good one has tender, well-seasoned meatballs, a balanced sauce that isn’t too sweet or acidic, cheese that’s evenly melted and the right bread, which is key–sturdy on the outside and soft on the inside. A meatball sub is a staple at many chains, but some do the sandwich better than others. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, for his top five chains for a craveable meatball sub.

Dave’s Cosmic Subs

When it comes to meatball subs, there aren’t many options for vegans and vegetarians, but Dave’s Cosmic Subs offers alternatives with the Vegan Meatball and Vegetarian Meatball. And of course, there’s Dave’s Best Meatball Ever for carnivores. “You get three huge meatballs with fresh garlic, zesty tomato sauce, provolone and romano cheeses, plus herbs and crushed red pepper for a little kick,” says Chef Corrie. “The secret weapon is Dave’s Cosmic Sauce, a creamy Italian dressing that adds a bright, briny pop to balance the richness of the meatballs and cheese.” He adds, “The bread is perfectly toasted, the marinara is flavorful, and the meatballs are well seasoned. It’s about as close to homemade as you can get from a sandwich chain.”

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs delivers satisfying subs with bold flavor and a slightly more “premium” feel than typical sandwich chains. The Sweet & Spicy Meatball sub is a must-try, according to Chef Corrie. “The meatballs are juicy, the bread is toasty but soft, and the marinara has a tangy freshness,” he explains. “They layer the provolone so it drapes over the roll and melts down the sides, which is a nice touch.” Chef Corrie adds, “The sweet and spicy version adds hot sauce and chili flakes for some extra heat. It’s occasionally a little inconsistent, but when they get it right, it’s a top-tier meatball sub.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

DiBella’s Subs

Known for its in-house-baked rolls made throughout the day, DiBella’s Subs leans into traditional Italian and deli-style subs. The East Coast chain has a standout Italian Meatball that Chef Corrie says is amazing. “The sub features tender meatballs simmered in marinara so they soak up all that tomato flavor and stay extra juicy,” he says. “The meatballs are huge, so the ratio of meat to bread is impressive. They melt mozzarella along the top and bottom of the roll, so you get cheese in every bite.” Chef Corrie adds, “The bread is high quality, the meatballs are delicious, and the marinara is tasty. A little more cheese would be nice, but it’s still a strong contender.”

Miami Grill

Miami Grill is a fun, flavor-packed alternative to typical fast food—with a distinct Miami personality. Most Miami Grill locations are in Florida, and their Meatball Parm sub is better than you might expect, according to Chef Corrie. “It comes with meatballs, marinara, and gooey mozzarella cheese–nothing fancy, just a solid, quick, and convenient option,” he says. “Some people think it’s a little overpriced, but food costs are up everywhere these days. It’s a good meatball sub if you’re in Florida and need a fix, though there are better choices out there.”

Lennys Grill and Subs

Lennys has been around since 1998 and serves all kinds of deli subs and cheesesteaks. Their Meatball Classic has tasty bread, meatballs, and marinara. While it’s a delicious sub, there’s one thing Chef Corrie doesn’t like–the Swiss cheese.

“It’s just an odd choice,” he says. “Swiss has its place, like on a patty melt or Reuben, but with Italian meatballs, it doesn’t work.” He explains, “A meatball sub really needs provolone or mozzarella, cheeses that melt well and actually complement the flavors. You can ask them to swap it, but as it comes, the Swiss cheese holds this one back.”