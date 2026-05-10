5 Restaurant Chains with the Best Pecan Pie, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain restaurants serving rich, classic pecan pie

Pecan pie is a decadent dessert, and while it’s not for everyone, those who love it appreciate just how indulgent and comforting it can be. The rich, sweet filling, combined with toasted pecans, creates a gooey, caramel-like texture with a satisfying crunch in every bite, often evoking nostalgia for holidays and home-style baking. Pecan pie is popular in the South, but you can find it across the U.S. if you know where to look. If you’re in the mood for a slice, here are the top five spots, according to chefs Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Cracker Barrel

Beloved for its home-cooked Southern-inspired meals, Cracker Barrel is also known for its classic desserts, including rich, gooey pecan pie that reflects its old-fashioned, comfort-food style. “Cracker Barrel is the easy choice when it comes to desserts,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “It’s classic, dependable, and probably the version most people expect when they think of pecan pie from a chain.”

Southern Baked Pie Company

Southern Baked Pie Company is a small Georgia chain that Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine, highly recommends. “Southern Baked Pie Company’s pecan pie stands out for its rich, buttery filling, balanced sweetness, and generous pecan-to-filling ratio,” he says. “What stands out to me is the contrast between the crisp pastry and gooey center, plus the deep caramelized notes that give it real depth. It feels handmade, classic, and exceptionally well-executed.”

Louisiana Bistreaux

Louisiana Bistreaux is another regional Georgia spot that Chef Morgan Jr. can’t get enough of. “Louisiana Bistreaux’s pecan pie stands out for its deep Southern character, rich caramelized filling, and balanced sweetness that doesn’t overwhelm the toasted pecan flavor,” he says. “I like the texture—the contrast of crisp crust, gooey center, and roasted nuts—plus the buttery, almost praline-like depth that makes it feel distinctly Louisiana-inspired.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Corky’s

Corky’s is a California chain that serves the best pecan pie, according to Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com. “It’s a small chain, but the pecan pie tastes just like the kind my grandma used to make,” she says. “All of the pies are made from scratch! The flaky pie crust has a little bit of salt, and combined with the sweetness of the pecan filling, it is one of my favorite desserts of all time.”

Noe Valley Bakery

Noe Valley Bakery has a couple of locations in the San Francisco area, and it’s a go-to for Erica Holland-Toll, chef and culinary director at The Culinary Edge. She admits she isn’t the biggest pecan pie fan, but always sends people to the bakery when a craving strikes. “They make a beautiful pie crust, and they use the freshest pecans,” she says. “It’s got the sticky, gooey, sweet caramel crunch that pecan pie lovers love!”