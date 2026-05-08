5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Penne Pasta, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain spots serving standout creamy penne pasta dishes

Penne pasta is a chef favorite because its ridged, tube-shaped design grips sauces so well, making every bite flavorful and well-balanced. It’s also incredibly versatile, working just as well in creamy Alfredo dishes as it does in rich tomato sauces or pesto. “A standout penne dish is all about balance—the sauce should cling to those ridges, delivering flavor in every bite without drowning the pasta,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “In my kitchen, it’s the harmony of perfectly cooked penne, a well-built sauce, and thoughtfully layered ingredients that takes a simple dish and makes it memorable.” He adds, “When every element works together, that’s when penne really shines.” With that in mind, here are five chain restaurants where Chef Dennis says you can reliably find some of the best penne pasta dishes.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo’s Creamy Pesto Penne is a signature lunch dish that’s available until 3 p.m. You can add chicken or shrimp, and it’s served with garlic bread and a salad. “Buca di Beppo leans into bold, crowd-pleasing flavors, and their creamy pesto penne doesn’t hold back. The richness of the cream softens the herbal punch of the pesto, creating a smooth, comforting dish that’s built for sharing. It’s indulgent in that classic Italian-American way that keeps you going back for another forkful.

Macaroni Grill

The Penne Rustica features roasted chicken, shrimp and prosciutto in a tasty rosemary cream with parmesan. Chef Dennis says it’s a more “elevated dish” that’s delicious. “The flavors are layered and satisfying, and the penne does a great job of holding onto that rich sauce,” he says. “It’s a restaurant favorite for a reason; it delivers a lot of flavor in every bite.”

Applebee’s

Applebee’s Three Cheese Chicken Penne is rich, creamy, and impressive. The blend of three cheeses creates a thick, savory sauce that coats the Penne pasta well, while the grilled chicken adds protein and makes it feel like a full, hearty meal. “Applebee’s goes all-in on comfort with this dish, piling on a trio of cheeses for a creamy, melty finish,” says Chef Dennis. “The chicken adds heartiness, while the penne provides the perfect base to soak up all that cheesy goodness. It’s not trying to be fancy, it’s about big, familiar flavors that hit the spot.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ruby Tuesday

The Cajun Shrimp Pasta at Ruby Tuesday is a hearty meal with a creamy, filling, and slightly spicy flavor, which hits that comfort-food note while balancing the flavors people often want when dining out. “Ruby Tuesday brings a little Southern flair with their Cajun shrimp pasta, adding spice and personality to the penne,” says Chef Dennis. “The shrimp is paired with a creamy sauce that balances the heat, giving you a dish that’s both bold and approachable. It’s a nice change of pace if you’re looking for something with a bit of a kick.”

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s Baked Chicken Broccoli Penne is affordable, quick, and consistent—an easy choice when people want a warm, hearty pasta dish without anything too complicated or heavy on spice. “The combination of tender chicken, fresh broccoli, and a light, creamy sauce makes this dish feel a bit more balanced while still being comforting,”says Chef Dennis. “It’s a solid, no-frills option that delivers exactly what you expect from a quick Italian-inspired meal.”